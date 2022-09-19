Blue Thunder Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, September 19, 2022 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has successfully closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see Press Releases dated July 4, 2022, July 11, 2022 and August 18, 2022, and issued 33,333,333 Units for total gross proceeds of $500,000.

Each Unit consists of one Common Share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.05 for a period of 3 years following the closing date of the Offering. Each Warrant is subject to an acceleration clause under certain conditions.

Chad Williams, Non-Executive Chairman and Director added, "We are very pleased to have completed this financing in the face of these challenging markets. It will provide the funding to pursue our strategic plans involving the Muus project as significant M&A activity takes place around us. It will also provide the latitude to move forward on opportunities that present exciting avenues for growth."

The securities issued under this Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital purposes and certain project expenditures.

The participation by insiders of the Company in the Financing constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 "Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions" alourenco@redcloudsecurities.com ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(b) and Section 5.7(1)(b), respectively, on the basis that the fair market value of the securities issued to Insiders pursuant to the Financing, does not exceed $2,500,000, along with the other applicable circumstances contained in section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district of Quebec (the "District") with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The Muus Project is situated on the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources Lac Surprise to the south and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake to the north with excellent highway and road access. The Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares (the "Property") in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious and base metal mines in the District.

For more information, please visit our website bluethundermining.com, or contact: Ms. Christina Slater, cslater@bluethundermining.com, (647) 848-1009, or info@bluethundermining.com

