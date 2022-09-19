American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2022 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), on the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, USA.



The Technical Report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update for the Madison Project, Madison County, Montana, USA" and dated September 15, 2022, has been prepared for the Company by John F. Childs, Ph.D. and Registered Geologist, of Childs Geoscience Inc., who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under American Pacific's profile and on the Company's website at Madison Mine | American Pacific Mining Corp.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with a core focus on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project is located in Montana, which the Company acquired in 2020. Madison is under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. American Pacific's portfolio also includes the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project, two high-grade past-producing precious metals projects located in tier one mining jurisdictions in Nevada, USA. The Company's recently announced acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources adds the attractive PEA stage zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) Palmer Project, located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska (transaction close expected in October 2022).

American Pacific was recently selected as a 'Deal of the Year' finalist for its Madison transaction and nominated for the 'Rising Star Company Award' in the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 17 performance categories.

