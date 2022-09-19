McFarlane Lake Announces Upsize and Closing of C$1.29 Million Private Placement

Toronto, September 19, 2022 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) ("McFarlane Lake" or "the Company"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, on Friday September 16, 2022, it upsized and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,292,400. Under the Offering, the Company issued 12,924,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.20 per Common Share until September 16, 2025.

McFarlane Lake will utilize the net proceeds from the Offering to further explore the Company's West Hawk Lake and High Lake properties and general working capital.

The Company paid finders' fees of C$9,600 in cash and 27,000 Units to certain finders in connection with the Offering.

Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for approximately $119,000 worth of Units in the Offering. This participation by insiders constitutes "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on applicable exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI61-101. No new insiders were created, nor has there been any change of control, as a result of the Offering. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering, as the details and amounts of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connected with the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period ending January 17, 2023.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the NEO Exchange and all regulatory approvals, and all of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory holding periods or any other re-sale restrictions imposed under applicable securities legislation.

McFarlane Lake is a Canadian gold exploration and development company with six gold properties with historic mineralization; two straddling the Ontario - Manitoba border, which are geologically similar to a number of significant gold deposits in Ontario and an additional two west of Sudbury in a region consistently on the top gold exploration opportunities as identified by the Ontario Geological Survey (reports of 2011 and 2018). The two remaining properties are located in the historic Timmins area along the prolific Porcupine Destor fault, home to dozens of mines over the last century and several current producing mines. Three of the properties are past producers of gold, and all six properties are near infrastructure (roads, power), significant population bases and in a geopolitically stable environment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane Lake to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of January 14, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane Lake disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

McFarlane Lake's' operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

