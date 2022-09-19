Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc. Goes Full Battery by Acquiring Prospective Lithium Projects in James Bay Region

Toronto, Sept. 19, 2022 - Idaho Champion (CSE: ITKO) (OTCQB: GLDRF) (FSE: 1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (the "Agreement") with Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM") to acquire a 100% interest in two prospective lithium pegmatite projects (the "Projects") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec.

The Projects (covering approximately 162 km2) include historic findings of pegmatite (see Figure 1) and sit to the north of the Patriot Battery Metals' ("Patriot") Corvette project (recently intersected intervals included 1.25% Li2O and 118 ppm Ta2O5 over 96m (CV22-035); see Patriot's news release dated July 28, 2022) and also located in close proximity to infrastructure in a developing potential lithium pegmatite district that has shown high prospectivity for lithium mineral resources.* The Projects are at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing lithium resources offers no assurance that the rock types or lithium resources reported by Patriot and others extend onto the Projects and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

Together with its existing Cobalt assets located in Idaho, this pending acquisition pivots Idaho Champion's strategy to focus on making a meaningful impact in the North American battery metals sector.

"Battery makers worldwide face significant challenges in order to meet the extraordinary demand and technological advances ahead of the 2035 EV mandates. Combined with the geopolitical climate, we are presented with an excellent opportunity to aggressively uncover materials important to meet these demands," stated Jonathan Buick, President and CEO. "The Blanche and Charles projects place the Company right in the mix within a fast-growing lithium pegmatite district. The projects were originally explored for precious and base metals, but more recently, evidence of pegmatites has led to a re-assessment of the lithium discovery potential that warrants more work. Additionally, we would like to welcome QPM as cornerstone shareholders with approximately 7.4% of our outstanding shares post-transaction. We look forward to exploring these assets together."

*James Bay Lithium - (Indicated Mineral Resource: 40.33 million tonnes grading 1.4% Li2O), owned by Allkem Limited (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study, James Bay Lithium Project Québec, Canada, by G Mining Services, January 11, 2022); Rose - (Probable reserves: 26.3 million tonnes grading 0.87% Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5), owned by Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report, by Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., May 27, 2022); Whabouchi - (Measured and Indicated "in Pit" Mineral Resource: 37.356 million tonnes grading 1.48% Li2O), owned by Livent Corporation and Investissment Québec. (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Whabouchi Lithium Mine and Shawnigan Electrochemical Plant, by Met-Chem et al, November 7, 2018).



QPM's Chief Executive Officer, Normand Champigny commented: "The Projects are clearly underexplored for lithium. In light of the recent discoveries in the area, we welcome the opportunity to become a significant shareholder of Idaho Champion while working with them to become successful explorers in the James Bay region. This transaction is consistent with our strategy to monetize non-core assets."





Figure 1: Blanche and Charles Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8681/137656_f206acd56447b8f6_003full.jpg

Figure 1 Exploration Results Source: Patriot Battery Metals Drilling: https://patriotbatterymetals.com/portfolio/corvette/

Blanche

Blanche is comprised of 256 claims totaling approximately 130 km2. The project lies within a volcano-sedimentary belt striking ENE. The Blanche project is mainly composed of a broad east-northeast trending mafic band, interpreted as an metamorphosed basalt hosted within tonalitic rocks and interbedded with narrow sections of magnesian basalt and komatiites, iron formations (silicate and/or oxidized facies) and metasedimentary rocks.

Three units of felsic intrusive rocks were observed at Blanche: hornblende tonalite, granite and pegmatite dykes. Tonalite consists of feldspar, quartz and biotite intrusive rocks. In the northwestern part of the project, the rocks are relatively homogenous and medium grained, containing 20 to 30% hornblende, with locally weak foliation. The granite is comprised of medium to coarse grained feldspar, plagioclase, quartz and biotite. It is massive, homogeneous, and mostly non-magnetic. A few pegmatite dykes have also been identified on the project. So far, they are typically less than two-meters wide and cut the felsic units, but they are also found parallel to the schistosity in the mafic rocks. Pegmatites have almost the same composition as the granites but show a texture ranging from coarse to pegmatitic with the presence of 5 to 7% muscovite.

The project is bordered to the south and north by felsic intrusive rocks, which have been described as hornblende-biotite tonalite, and tonalitic gneiss, tonalite, granodiorite and quartz monzogranite in the north. The metamorphic grade ranges from upper greenschist facies to middle amphibolite facies.

Charles

The Charles project is comprised of 61 claims covering approximately 31 km2. Less is known about this project, but the area exhibits variable topography, ranging from slightly to very hilly. Several hills associated with felsic intrusives and iron formations are present and have been shaped by glaciers that had an ENE-WSW direction. A number of outcrops are exposed. Within the northern and central parts of this project, there is a thick glacial sediments containing boulders of granite and pegmatite.

Terms of the Agreement

As per the terms of the binding Agreement, Idaho Champion is purchasing 100% of the Projects from QPM in return for $100,000 in cash and 12,000,000 common shares of the Company, of which 50% will be subject to escrow for 18 months. QPM will also retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on claims retained by Idaho Champion upon completion of the acquisition. The Company has the option to repurchase 1% of the NSR from QPM for $1 million. Closing of the acquisition is subject to usual conditions for this type of transaction including a 45-day due diligence period, and regulatory and stock exchange approval.

Furthermore, the Company announces a private placement with the Agreement. Idaho Champion will issue up to 20,000,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for the acquisition payment and related transaction costs, preliminary field work on the Projects and for general working capital purposes.

Qualified Persons

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of QPM, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has reviewed the content of this press release.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States and shortly, Quebec, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. In addition, the Company has been advancing the Baner gold project in Idaho County, the Champagne polymetalic project located in Butte County near Arco. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Sakami project and advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

