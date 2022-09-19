Lithium Ionic Corp. Announces C$25,000,000 Private Placement Offering

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 - Lithium Ionic Corp. ("Lithium Ionic" or "LTH" or the "Company") (TSXV:LTH) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), whereby the Agents will raise up to C$25,000,000 (the "Offering") through a "best efforts" private placement of up to 15,625,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to be priced at C$1.60 per Common Share.

The gross proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for exploration and development work on the Company's mineral properties and for general corporate working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 12, 2022, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as financial statements.

About Lithium Ionic

Lithium Ionic is a publicly-traded company which owns a 100% ownership interest in the Itinga lithium project in Brazil (the "Itinga Project" or the "Project").

The Itinga Project is located in Minas Gerais State (MG), Brazil. The Project comprises five mineral licenses covering more than 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province. A portion of the Project occurs immediately south of the CBL lithium mine and plant, Brazil's only lithium producer, and immediately north of the large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits of Sigma Lithium Corp.

The Project area has excellent infrastructure, including access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, a commercial port, highways and communities. Lithium mineralization (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite) occurs within a halo of pegmatite dikes and apophyses that occur within the rocks surrounding Neoproterozoic granitic intrusions. Mineralization within the mineralized province and the distribution of the mineralized pegmatites is controlled by a complex and crosscutting system of northeast and northwest oriented faults that were exploited by the dikes. Mineralized structures have been identified in two areas within the Project and the remainder of the Project area remains to be explored.

For further information, please contact:

Blake Hylands, P.Geo

Chief Executive Officer

bhylands@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

