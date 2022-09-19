/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trading Halt - LTH, issued 19-Sep-2022 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the halt time has been corrected. The Halt Time should read "10:34" rather than "10:30" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Lithium Ionic Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LTH

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:34 AM

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions