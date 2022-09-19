Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution

CALGARY, Sept. 19, 2022 - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Directors of the Trust (the "Board") has declared a trust distribution ("Distribution") of $0.33 per trust unit for the third quarter of 2022, representing $1.32 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on October 17, 2022 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2022.
About Alaris:
The Trust, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.
For further information please contact: Investor Relations P: (403) 260-1457 ir@alarisequity.com
