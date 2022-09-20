Nova Minerals Limited: Corporate Changes

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to advise that Non-Executive Director, Mr Craig Bentley has agreed to step up and take on the role of Executive Director Finance and Compliance.Director's RemunerationWith the Nova team's significant workload operating 24/7/365, results thus far, cost savings, MRE expansion and confidence levels planned, Phase 2 Scoping Study to trail the MRE update and the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) to follow shortly after to further add value for the benefit of shareholders, Mr Craig Bentley has agreed to step up and take on the role of Executive Director Finance and Compliance. The Company has agreed to lift both Mr Craig Bentley and Mr Louie Simens monthly fees by $4,000 per month respectively, from 1 Septemebr 2022. These changes come during a genuine transitioning period for the company as it continues with great momentum in unlocking the large Estelle Gold trend and creating further value through the company's investments at an appropriate time in the company's life cycle.





About Nova Minerals Limited:



Nova Minerals Ltd.'s (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corp.'s Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.



Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.





Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au