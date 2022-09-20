Basin Uranium Commences Phase Two Diamond Drilling Program at Mann Lake

Vancouver, September 20, 2022 - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase two diamond drilling program at its Mann Lake project located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Highlights

Phase two drilling is designed to follow-up on exciting targets generated from phase one drilling and recently completed geophysical surveys at Mann Lake.





Approximately 4,000 meters of core drilling is planned for phase two covering the southern portion of the project.





The first hole of phase two will follow up on uranium mineralization in hole MN22-002 (see Company's news release dated September 7, 2022).





Drilling will also test conductive zones and structures identified in this summers Mobile MT survey along the unconformity contact that corresponds to prevalent gravity lows located near the southeastern portion of the project (see Company's news release dated September 13, 2022).

"We are excited to be back at Mann Lake for phase two drilling," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Our fully funded fall program will build off of our spring and summer exploration work and will continue to vector towards additional mineralization hosted on the project."

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/137695_1d2b7ea624fb3a0a_001full.jpg

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company owns the Wray Mesa project in southeastern Utah which has seen significant historic uranium and vanadium exploration and is located adjacent to the fully- permitted and production ready La Sal project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and holds an option in the CHG gold exploration project located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the town of Clinton in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please visit https://basinuranium.ca

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

info@basinuranium.ca

