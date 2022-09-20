Apollo Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at the Calico Silver Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2022 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that Phase 2 of the 2022 drill program (the "Phase 2 Drill Program") has commenced at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Project"), located in San Bernardino County, California. Reverse circulation ("RC") drilling began September 19, 2022, on the Waterloo Property. The Phase 2 Drill Program is one component of the multi-component 2022 Calico Technical Program that aims to upgrade and expand the recently announced Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 166 million ounces of silver contained in 58.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 89 grams per tonne ("g/t") (see news release dated February 9, 2022).



"Phase 2 of the 2022 drill program has commenced on schedule," Apollo CEO Tom Peregoodoff commented. "The second phase of drilling will focus on the central and northern portions of the Waterloo resource and is designed to maximize the amount of silver which may be upgraded to a more advanced resource category and enable commencement of engineering studies in 2023. As with Phase 1 of the drill program, investors can expect results from this phase of the drilling on a regular basis as assay results are received from the lab."

2022 Phase 2 Drill Program

The Phase 2 Drill Program comprises a proposed 4,300 metres ("m") (14,108 feet) in 39 RC drill holes that will be completed by Cooper Drilling LLC, of Monte Vista, Colorado. The program design incorporates the learnings from Phase 1 of the 2022 drill program and is designed to continue to:

Complete infill drilling to further support upgrading the confidence of the MRE;

Expand the MRE by adding additional high-grade silver ounces and quantifying possible by-products, such as barite and gold; and

Further increase the confidence in the geological model.

To date, 5,021 m (16,473 feet) of drilling in 44 RC holes have been successfully completed at the Waterloo Property as part of Phase 1 of the 2022 drill program. Results to date have confirmed the grade, continuity, and predictability of near-surface silver mineralization within the current MRE; identified silver mineralization in thicker portions of the Barstow sediments approximately 30 m below the base of the current MRE (which is approximately 125 m depth below surface); and have shown that the gold-mineralized horizon is more extensive than historic drilling indicated.

The Phase 2 Drill Program is expected to conclude by mid-November 2022 and an update to the MRE is anticipated to commence in December 2022, once all the assay results have been received.

ABOUT THE CALICO PROJECT

Location

The Project is located in San Bernardino County, California and comprises the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties which total 2,950 acres. The Project is 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Barstow and has an extensive private gravel road network spanning the property. There is commercial electric power within 5 km (3 miles) of the Project.

Geology and Mineralization at Calico

The Project is situated in the southern Calico Mountains of the Mojave Desert, in the south-western region of the Basin and Range tectonic province. This mountain range is a 15 km (9 mile) long northwest-southeast trending range dominantly composed of Tertiary (Miocene) volcanics, volcaniclastics, sedimentary rocks and dacitic intrusions. Mineralization at Calico comprises high-level low-sulfidation silver-dominant epithermal vein-type and disseminated-style deposits associated with northwest-trending faults and fracture zones and mid-Tertiary volcanic activity. The Project represents a district-scale mineral system endowment with approximately 6,000 m (19,685 feet) in mineralized strike length controlled by Apollo. Oxidized, disseminated and stockwork-style mineralization is primarily hosted in the Barstow sedimentary formation and is the subject of the MRE.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cathy Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo's Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

