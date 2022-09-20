Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Toronto, September 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

Drill crews are in the process of mobilizing to the Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property;

Calder Township drill program has been completed with a total of 2 holes for a total of 865 meters;

Airborne survey over the Boulder project will begin before the end of September;

A helicopter airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, expected to be completed in October 2022 on the Island Pond Property, Newfoundland.

Nagagami Carbonatite Niobium and Rare Earths Project, Ontario (14,000 hectares)

Noble has entered into an Exploration Agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN)") in relation to exploration and potential development at the Company's Nagagami Project near Hearst, Ontario. The Agreement establishes a commitment by Noble to provide accommodation, to engage in ongoing consultation and establish a mutually beneficial cooperative and productive relationship with the CLFN for projects located in their traditional area. An Early Exploration Permit has been received from the Province and helicopter supported drilling is in the process of mobilizing.

Algoma Ore Properties performed the original airborne magnetic survey in the area that identified the complex. Limited drilling was aimed at the magnetic ring structure in search of iron deposits. Despite drilling in the wrong geology for niobium and rare earth metals, one of the Algoma drillholes returned 0.3% Nb205 from a grab sample of syenite taken at 230 feet downhole.

The program will consist of three diamond drill holes for a total of 2,000 meters. Additional drilling will be planned with favourable results.

Calder Township Drill Program

The Calder Township drill program has been completed. The targeted conductors were explained by semi massive to massive sulphides in intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks. Two holes were drilled for a total of 865 meters. Assays are pending and expected in October 2022.

Boulder Project Airborne Survey (4,500 hectares)

The airborne survey on the Boulder Project is expected to be done before the end of September. In 2019 Ontario Geological Survey analyzed a sample from the 140 kg boulder and determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/T of silver, 3.79 g/T of gold; 4.43 g/T of palladium; and 2.22 g/T of platinum and consisted primarily of the mineral cuprite. The Airborne survey will be done to detect conductive and magnetic zones that could be the potential source of the boulder.

Island Pond Property, Central Newfoundland (14,400 ha)

Work will include an airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, expected to be completed in October 2022.

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

