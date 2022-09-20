Rackla Metals increases land holdings in the Tombstone Gold Belt, NWT with an option on the Astro Property

Vancouver, September 20, 2022 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV:OGN) ("Orogen") to purchase a 100% interest in the Astro gold project in Northwest Territories, Canada. The acquisition expands Rackla's existing claim position in the Tombstone Gold Belt within the Selwyn Basin.

"We're excited to add to our holdings in this gold belt this quality target," states Simon Ridgway, CEO of the Company. "We now hold a portfolio of over 35,000 hectares of multiple high quality exploration targets with significant data to work with in this very prospective gold belt."

Management believes the significance of the recent intrusive hosted gold discovery made by Snowline Gold Corp. ("Snowline") at its Rogue project opens up a great opportunity. Previous exploration programs at various projects within the Tombstone Gold Belt region targeted the gossanous sedimentary rocks. The Rogue discovery lies within the intrusive body and these rocks in many areas have not seen boots on the ground.

Figure 1. Astro Project Location



Rackla recognizes that the Astro Property is located within the territories of the Sahtu Dene and Metis Comprehensive Land Claim and will continue the positive working relationship established by Orogen.

Astro Project History

The Astro Project is a 288 square-kilometre exploration property located in the Northwest Territories along the Yukon border, close to the Canol Road. The Project was generated from a two-year US$1.8 million regional alliance between Orogen and Newmont Mining Corporation that identified gold mineralization associated with an intrusive stock during a regional stream sampling survey. Work on the property identified outcropping gold mineralization in a ten-kilometre-long structural corridor flanking the hornfelsed aureole of the Border granodiorite pluton. Gold mineralization consists of gold-arsenic-antimony bearing quartz veins, gold-bismuth skarn and gold associated with disseminated sulphides in siltstone.

Surface sampling of showings has returned strong chip-channel results including 30.0 metres of 17.7 g/t gold and 18.0 metres of 3.6 g/t gold. Results from limited RC scout drilling program completed returned best intercepts of 3.0 metres grading 3.1 g/t gold, 7.6 metres grading 0.7 g/t gold, and 6.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold.

Several stream sediment gold anomalies in creeks draining the Border intrusive indicate potential for gold mineralization within the intrusive stocks. See Rackla's website for more detailed information on the Astro Project.



Figure 2. Astro Property Map

Astro Project Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the option agreement, Rackla can earn a 100% interest in Astro by issuing 120,000 common shares to Orogen on closing of the Agreement, and incurring $250,000 in exploration expenditures and making cash payments or issuing common shares to Orogen totaling $382,000 within twelve months. Once these obligations have been satisfied and Rackla exercises its option to acquire the Astro Project, Orogen will retain a 2.5% net smelter return royalty on the Project.

The option agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Rackla's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

