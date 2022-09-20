Frontier Intersects 330.7 Metres Of High-grade Lithium Averaging 1.79% Li2o Over A Horizontal Distance Of 120 Metres

SUDBURY, Sept. 20, 2022 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for five additional drill holes completed during the Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May 2022 and is currently in progress. The initial drill holes were designed to convert inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

Phase XII delineation and infill drilling with two drill rigs is currently being conducted, whereby, the Company has completed 11,150m of drilling in 34 holes as of September 11, 2022. Analysis from 5 of the holes have been received and reported herein.

DDH PL-062-22 Intersected a total of 180.8m of pegmatite averaging 1.55% Li 2 O with thin sheets of mafic rafts within the pegmatite as expected. Collared north of the Spark Pegmatite in mafic volcanic, hole was drilled to convert inferred material at depth and to provide a northern contact of the Spark Pegmatite. Hole was terminated in pegmatite due to time constraints and will extended later in the program.

O with thin sheets of mafic rafts within the pegmatite as expected. Collared north of the Spark Pegmatite in mafic volcanic, hole was drilled to convert inferred material at depth and to provide a northern contact of the Spark Pegmatite. Hole was terminated in pegmatite due to time constraints and will extended later in the program. Includes 16.9m from 178.0m to 194.9m of 2.19% Li 2 O

O DDH PL-066-22 intersected 338.0m of continuous pegmatite averaging 1.79% Li 2 O. Collared in pegmatite on the southern end of the Spark orebody, the hole was drilled to convert inferred material at depth

O. Collared in pegmatite on the southern end of the Spark orebody, the hole was drilled to convert inferred material at depth Includes 14m zone from 89.0m to 103.0m of 2.73% Li 2 O

O

Includes 14m zone from 159.0m to 173.0m of 2.58% Li 2 O

O

Includes 24m zone from 191.0m to 215.0m of 2.52% Li 2 O

O DDH PL-070-22, PL-071-22 and PL-073-22 were collared proximal to each other and fanned out to test both the northern upper and southern lower contacts with the mafic host rock. As expected, they intersected diminishing proportions of pegmatite from west to east with an increase in mafic rafts towards the east.

PL-070-22 intersected a total of 181.1m of pegmatite averaging 1.53% Li 2 O

O

PL-071-22 intersected a total of 107.7m of pegmatite averaging 1.40% Li 2 O

O

Includes 5.4m from 242.6 to 248.0m averaging 663 ppm Ta 2 O 5 and 1.3% Li 2 O

O and 1.3% Li O

PL-073-22 intersected a total of 124.5m of pegmatite averaging 1.38% Li 2 O

O

Includes 16.0m from 92.2 to 108.1 averaging 521 ppm Ta 2 O 5 and 1.02% Li 2 O

"We are extremely pleased with the drilling results to date." states Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration. "The infill-drilling continues to be predictable, the pegmatite remains open in all directions and zones of elevated tantalum and cesium along with lithium are being delineated."

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was to focus on converting the inferred resource within the central portion of the Spark deposit at depth. DDH's PL-062-22 was terminated in pegmatite and PL-066-22 was ended in mafic volcanics due to PFS time constraints requiring quick turn-around of analysis. With one month of drilling remaining in the current program, Frontier will focus on defining the limits of the pegmatite and deepening many of the initial holes that had been terminated earlier in the program.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology

Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed to date with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.

Figure 2: Planview map of the Spark pegmatite showing drillhole traces

Table 1 details the drill holes with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all the Phase XII drill holes reported within and completed up to September 11, 2022.

Drill Hole

PL-062-22 Collared north of the Spark Pegmatite in mafic volcanic, PL-062-22 was drilled to convert inferred material at

depth and to provide a northern contact of the Spark Pegmatite. Intersected a total of 180.8m of 1.55%

of Li 2 O and thin sheets of mafic rafts within the pegmatite as expected. Hole was terminated in pegmatite due

to time constraints and will be extended later in the program Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 120.5 208.9 88.4 1.59 0.03 150 104 64 0.24 Pegmatite, minor mafics including

178.0 194.9 16.9 2.19 0.02 114 104 33 0.21 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 222.5 249.0 26.5 1.46 0.02 76 78 116 0.29 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 294.0 360.0 66.0 1.54 0.02 74 84 38

Aplite, minor mafics























Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections

Drill Hole

PL-066-22 Collared in pegmatite on the southern end of the Spark orebody, PL-066-22 was drilled to convert inferred

material at depth. Intersected 330.7m of continuous pegmatite at 1.79% Li 2 O (120m horizontal distance) Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 12.0 342.7 330.7 1.79 0.02 67 90 38 0.25 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 89.0 103.0 14.0 2.73 0.01 60 83 35 0.20 Aplite, minor pegmatite

including 159.0 173.0 14.0 2.58 0.01 36 75 19 0.19 Aplite, minor pegmatite

including 191.0 215.0 24.0 2.52 0.03 71 73 52 0.28 Aplite, minor pegmatite

Drill Hole

PL-070-22 Was drilled to test both the northern upper and southern lower contacts with the mafic host rock. Intersected

several pegmatitic zones ranging from a few metres to 94m. PL-070-22 intersected a total of 181.1m

of pegmatite averaging 1.53% Li2O Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 27.7 31.7 4.0 2.24 0.01 98 59 34 0.16 Aplite

Li-Enriched 65.5 69.3 3.8 2.19 0.02 160 63 22 0.24 Pegmatite-aplite Li-Enriched 112.0 132.4 20.4 1.65 0.03 129 96 69 0.25 Aplite-pegmatite Li-Enriched 164.4 258.3 93.9 1.57 0.02 151 88 54 0.29 Aplite, minor

mafics Li-Enriched 323.5 382.5 59.0 1.35 0.01 63 93 49 0.22 Aplite



Drill Hole

PL-071-22 Was collared proximal to PL-070-22 and fanned out to the east to test both the northern upper and southern

lower contacts with the mafic host rock. As expected, intersected diminishing proportions of pegmatite from

west to east with an increase in mafic rafts towards the east. intersected a total of 107.7m of pegmatite

averaging 1.40% Li2O. Includes 5.4m from 242.6 to 248.0m averaging 663 ppm Ta2O5 and 1.3% Li2O Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 34.4 41.7 7.4 1.89 0.01 159 80 36 0.19 Pegmatite-aplite Li-Enriched 98.6 132.6 34.0 1.31 0.02 140 55 65 0.18 Pegmatite, minor

mafics Li-Enriched 153.5 184.0 30.5 1.18 0.02 107 57 70 0.23 Aplite, minor mafics Li-Enriched 191.0 221.6 30.6 1.62 0.02 118 69 62 0.21 Aplite

Li-Ta-Enriched 242.6 248.0 5.4 1.30 0.02 663 233 151 0.31 Aplite



Drill Hole

PL-073-22 Was collared proximal to PL-070-22 and PL-071-22 and fanned out to the east to test both the northern upper and

southern lower contacts with the mafic host rock. As expected, intersected diminishing proportions of pegmatite

from west to east with an increase in mafic rafts towards the east. intersected a total of 124.5m of pegmatite

averaging 1.38% Li2O Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 49.2 50.6 1.4 1.58 0.03 154 57 52 0.14 Pegmatite Li-Ta-Enriched 92.2 108.1 16.0 1.02 0.05 521 92 62 0.22 Aplite-minor mafics Li-Enriched 116.4 142.4 26.0 1.15 0.04 218 62 64 0.18 Aplite-minor mafics Li-Enriched 187.3 250.7 63.5 1.65 0.02 193 73 83 0.27 Aplite-minor mafics Li-Enriched 329.7 347.4 17.7 1.06 0.01 76 38 45 0.19 Aplite-minor mafics

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar

Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase XII PL-057-221 2022-05-15 2022-05-17 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 358 -55 0 172.5 PL-058-221 2022-05-17 2022-05-23 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 177 -70 0 297.4 PL-059-222 2022-05-24 2022-05-28 472,698 5,829,535 356.0 165 -78 0 316 PL-060-222 2022-05-27 2022-06-04 472,749 5,829,559 360.0 180 -73 0 360 PL-061-222 2022-05-20 2022-05-27 472,773 5,829,561 360.2 178 -65 0 327 PL-062-22 2022-05-28 2022-06-05 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 176 -65 0 360 PL-063-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,746 5,829,539 360.0 187 -70 0 348.5 PL-064-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 141 -65 0 352.5 PL-065-22 2022-06-10 2022-06-22 472,686 5,829,583 354.0 173 -72 0 330.86 PL-066-22 2022-06-12 2022-06-27 472,732 5,829,371 325.0 323 -70 0 365.67 PL-067-22 2022-06-29 2022-07-04 472,778 5,829,383 327.0 315 -70 0 352.5 PL-068-222 2022-06-22 2022-06-27 472,790 5,829,540 360.0 171 -55 0 343.5 PL-069-22 2022-07-06 2022-07-15 472,814 5,829,385 326.0 324 -61 0 412.3 PL-070-22 2022-06-28 2022-07-04 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 184 -54 0 405 PL-071-22 2022-07-04 2022-07-15 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 160 -52 0 384.6 PL-072-22 2022-07-15 2022-07-21 472,847 5,829,384 326.0 349 -61 0 386.2 PL-073-22 2022-07-16 2022-07-23 472,816 5,829,589 360.0 146 -52 0 392 PL-074-22 2022-07-28 2022-08-02 472,584 5,829,497 354.0 162 -47 0 403.5 PL-075-22 2022-08-01 2022-08-06 472,571 5,829,490 354.0 177 -47 0 408 PL-076-22 2022-07-25 2022-08-05 472,846 5,829,384 326.0 314 -63 0 438 PL-077-22 2022-08-08 2022-08-24 472,864 5,829,390 326.0 354 -56 0 433.38 PL-077A-22 2022-08-06 2022-08-07 472,871 5,829,377 324.0 335 -65 0 24.6 PL-078-22 2022-08-25 2022-09-01 472,939 5,829,369 326.0 341 -55 0 339.7 PL-079-22 2022-08-06 2022-08-15 472,538 5,829,480 357.0 177 -48 0 417 PL-080-22 2022-08-16 2022-08-23 472,687 5,829,511 354.0 193 -55 0 418.5 PL-081-22 2022-08-24 2022-08-30 472,689 5,829,499 354.0 177 -46 0 367.7 PL-082-22 2022-08-30 2022-09-02 472,718 5,829,455 355.0 6 -61 0 241.5 PL-083-22 2022-09-02 2022-09-06 472,971 5,829,367 326.0 343 -57 0 377.3 PL-084-22 2022-09-07 2022-09-11 472,983 5,829,380 325.0 358 -42 0 327 PL-085-22 2022-09-02 2022-09-05 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 309 -57 0 232 PL-086-22 2022-09-05 2022-09-08 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 162 -46 0 201 PL-087-22 2022-09-08 2022-09-11 472,701 5,829,451 354.0 318 -50 0 213.4 PL-GDH-11-22 2022-07-22 2022-07-24 473,046 5,829,379 325.0 285 -47 0 173.5 PL-GDH-12-22 2022-07-23 2022-07-25 472,456 5,829,470 358.0 119 -45 0 228 Phase XII is ongoing and scheduled to be completed in September 2022 Total metres drilled 11,150.6 Notes: 1: Reported on Release July 25, 2022















2: Reported on Release August 17 ,2022













Table 2: Summary of Phase XII Drill Program (May to July 4, 2022)

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a new premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is one of the highest quality known lithium mineral resource in North America due to its high-grade and low impurity properties in the pegmatite ore material and the spodumene mineral. The Company published a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in April 2021 that indicated an after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") at an 8% discount rate of US $974 million and a 21% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") through a fully-integrated lithium operation utilizing spodumene concentrate generated from the PAK Lithium Project to achieve downstream conversion for production of battery-quality lithium chemicals and concentrate for the glass and glass-ceramics market. For details, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical report by BBA Engineering Ltd. issued on April 9, 2021 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR on April 14, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.