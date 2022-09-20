StrikePoint Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Yukon Properties to Snowline Gold

Vancouver, September 20, 2022 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has signed a Definitive Agreement dated September 19, 2022, with Snowline Gold ("Snowline") (CSE: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) with respect to the acquisition by Snowline of StrikePoint's Yukon properties. The terms of the transaction set out in the Definitive Agreement include:

Snowline will make a cash payment to StrikePoint of $500,000;

Snowline will issue 500,000 shares to StrikePoint (valued at $1,375,000);

CEO and Director of StrikePoint, Shawn Khunkhun commented, "We have now positioned ourselves as shareholders in Snowline Gold, an exciting, Yukon-focused exploration company with a new discovery, while remaining focused on advancing our Golden Triangle properties."

The properties being divested include: Golden/Nug/Oly, Can East, Horn, How, MacEast, Nordic, Otter, PPM, TET and Tintina. The projects are located mainly in the Mayo and Watson Lake Mining districts. The Golden Oly project an intrusive-related gold system, located approximately 75 kilometers south of Snowline Gold's flagship Rogue.

StrikePoint is wrapping up its 2022 exploration programs at its two Golden Triangle properties: the Willoughby gold-silver property and the Porter silver property. To-date, 1,382 drill core samples and 203 surface samples have been shipped from drill and surface exploration programs on both properties with all assays pending.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is an exploration company focused on discovering high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing Porter silver project and the Willoughby gold project, located adjacent to Ascot Gold's Red Mountain development project. The company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

