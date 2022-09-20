Hycroft Mining Announces New Website And First Fully Interactive Virtual Site Tour With Vrify

WINNEMUCCA, Sept. 20, 2022 - Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: HYMC). ("Hycroft" or the "Company") announces it has launched a new website and has officially joined the growing community of mining companies using VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") to rethink the way we communicate with investors. Hycroft's first fully interactive presentation contains a 3D model and 360-degree virtual site visit for the Hycroft Mine that allows viewers to visualize the real-world scale of the mine site in 3D and take a tour of the considerable infrastructure of the site.

Direct Q&A feature: Investors are invited to dive in and immerse themselves in the Hycroft Mine and submitting questions directly to Hycroft management in real-time while browsing the interactive content.

Access the interactive presentation through the Company's corporate website via the homepage and at the following link: https://vrify.co/Hycroft_3Dpresentation

Diane Garrett, President and CEO commented: "We are committed to being as transparent as possible with every investor. The 3D and 360-degree visuals that we've built with VRIFY are designed to contextualize even the most complicated data sets and results for everyone from the technical reader to someone who is investing in a mining company for the first time. "As we ramp up Hycroft's largest exploration program in nearly a decade, investors can now follow along and visualize the drill result intercepts in a 3D space."

Investors can also now view Hycroft's company profile on the VRIFY platform, where new interactive content will continue to be added as the Hycroft Mine story progresses: https://vrify.com/companies/hycroft-mining

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver company developing and exploring the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@hycroftmining.com or visit our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

Diane R. Garrett

President & CEO

About VRIFY Technology Inc.

VRIFY's interactive 3D and 360-degree presentations equip mining companies and investors with powerful visual context, supported by tools that streamline two-way communication and meetings. By offering a faster and more accurate way to discover and assess any mining company's investment potential, the VRIFY platform is building a more transparent mining investment ecosystem.

For information about VRIFY, please contact:

Alex Sewell

Director of Marketing and Client Success

Tel: 778-877-1597

www.vrify.com

alex@vrify.com

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.