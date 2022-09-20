West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Reports Additional Multiple High-Grade Assays Including 311 g/t Au Over 0.3m, 33.7 g/t Au Over 1.05m, and 15 g/t Au Over 3m in 17.5 m Interval of DDH MN22-05 at Midnight Gold Claim

Calgary, September 20, 2022 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of additional multiple high-grade gold assays following the identification of visible native gold in drill core from DDH MN22-05 and to provide an update from the 2022 6,500 metre exploration drilling program (the "2022 Program"). The 2022 Program is ongoing at the Company's Midnight Gold claim ("Midnight") located in the Rossland Gold Camp area, British Columbia (Figure 1). A total of 3,080 metres were completed as of September 16, 2022. Three drills currently are active on the 15th to 17th holes of the program (Table 1). The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

"We were excited to identify visible gold (Figure 2) in high-grade assay intervals in MN22-05 and the assays using gravimetric and metallic screen protocols verified the significant Au grades from 14 g/t Au to 33.7 g/t Au, and 311 g/t Au, respectively, in four sample intervals contained within a 17.5 metre core intersection (Table 2, Figure 3)," stated Greg Davison, P.Geo and QP for Midnight. "Screen metallics confirmed elevated Au in the coarse fraction (1,460 g/t Au) which contributed 20% of the contained Au and an average of 277 g/t Au for the fine fraction for the 0.3 metre interval for 69.95m - 70.25m. Anomalous silver values for the latter interval were reported at 94.9 g/t Ag. Of note, the assays for the MN22-05 core intervals immediately below the noted mineralization are pending from ALS Global."

"The high-grade Au within the variably listwanized ultramafics occurred as discrete particles and linear arrays within moderate to pervasive quartz-serpentine replacement, simple to deformed crackle breccia textures and intersecting sets of multi-stage, commonly zoned, 1-10 mm veinlets and locally disseminated to vein-hosted pyrite, chalcopyrite and galena," said Mr. Davison. "We look forward to receipt of Au and multi-element assays pending for the remaining 40 metres of MN22-05 and for an additional three holes submitted for analysis (MN22-06 to MN22-08) in the targets to the south, east and below the Baker Vein. Logging and sampling are underway for MN22-09 to MN22-14."

MN22-06 was drilled to undercut the observed MN22-05 mineralization southwest of the MN22-04 intersections and the Baker Vein. Six intervals from MN22-02 and MN22-03, both east of the Baker Vein, and MN22-04 (directed northwest from the MN22-05 collar) previously reported intersections ranging from 12.8 g/t Au to 38.4 g/t Au (see Press Release of August 30, 2022). Leapfrog modelling of the current and historical drill and geological results is underway concurrent with the drilling program.

The 2022 Program is focused on identifying extensions to zones of known Midnight mineralization, areas with potential for targets within and peripheral to the OK and IXL historical mines, and deep targets below the known footprint of mineralization (see the Company's press releases dated September 24, 2020 and December 30, 2021 for more information on the foregoing). Figure 1 shows the distribution of the 2022 permitted and active drill collar locations relative to the 2006-2010 drilling. A total of 31 collar locations are fully permitted.





Table 1. 2022 Drilling Program - as of September 16, 2022.



Figure 1. Location map of current and pending 2022, and post-2000 historical drilling on Midnight, IXL and OK mining claims and grants with mine portals and access trails. Current drilling at OK Upper Portal, IXL Lower Adit and northeast of Midnight 3100 and 3200 Portals.



Table 2. Summary of 2022 drill core intersections with gram-plus Au g/t values. New assays from MN22-05 are listed above assays previously reported from MN22-02 to MN22-04. Samples greater than 10 g/t Au were finished using gravimetric analysis and/or screen metallics (highlighted).



The current area of drilling is focused on the targets from surface to 200 metres depth located to the southeast and east of the historical high-grade Baker Vein within and peripheral to the Listwanite (quartz-carbonate-serpentine) zone (Figure 3) which straddles the east-northeast trending fault contact between the OK ultramafic intrusion and the Jurassic age andesite-dominant sequence to the north. The second drill is now exploring deeper targets from 200 metres to more than 600 metres transecting the andesite-ultramafic contact and below the Baker Vein between the Midnight and IXL claims. The third drill is targeting high-grade polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu-Pb, andesite-hosted mineralization reported and observed from the OK Mine area drilling and is located between the OK Portal and the Upper Raise on the OK claim 50m east of the Cascade Highway. Gold mineralization in the Rossland area is reported to depths exceeding 750 metres and several faults transecting the area are interpreted to have significant vertical displacement. Fault repetition of the principal lithologies is indicated by the current deep drilling.

Geochemical Analysis, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All core handling is conducted at the secure logging facility on Midnight. All samples are bagged and sealed with numbered security tags under the supervision of the QP and delivered to Overland Transport in Rossland for delivery to ALS Global ("ALS") in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold and multi-element analysis. ALS is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada.

Metal values disclosed herein by WHY are reported principally from sawn (1/2) drill core samples over intervals of 30cm to 1.6 metres. Certain friable and broken intervals were processed using a rotary wedge core splitter. The remaining half-core samples are cross stacked on site. Local chain of custody was monitored and maintained by the Project Geologist under the direction of the QP.

Assays from 682 core and QA/QC samples were reported currently for DDH MN22-01 through MN22-04 with partial results for MN22-05. Results are pending for an additional 382 samples for DDH MN22-06 through MN22-08.





Figure 2. Visible gold occurrence MN22-05 70.2m. Gold grains range from <1mm to 3mm as irregular particles disseminated or along microfractures mainly within quartz and serpentine in listwanized peridotite. Gold was noted with fine to coarse-grained brecciated pyrite, chalcopyrite with pyrrhotite and galena. Field of view approximately 15mm. Right - core sample and QAQC for visible gold interval 69.95-70.25m.



Figure 3. NQ2 diameter core showing section of MN22-05 66-72 metre interval with serpentinization and silicification of peridotite, multi-stage deformation and veining with quartz, pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena, chlorite and carbonate. Lower left - broken core in visible gold interval with light to very dark green serpentine from 69.95m. Right - intense alteration and textural styles in mineralized zone.



The samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm (PREP-31) and a split of up to 250 grams pulverized to 85% passing 75 micrometres (-200 mesh). Pulps (50gram split) were submitted for Au analysis by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish (Au-AA23). The retained pulps also were analyzed by Four Acid Digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES) multi-element analyses (ME-ICP61). Over-limit Au and Ag samples were analyzed by Fire Assay with Gravimetric Finish Ore Grade (Au-GRA21 or Au-GRA22, Ag-GRA21). Screen metallics assays were conducted on select samples to quantify gold distribution in the screen oversize (SCR-24B) and duplicate 50-gram pulps of the screen undersize (Au-GRA22).

In-house quality control samples (blanks, standards, preparation duplicates) were inserted into the sample set using a protocol designed by the QP (Figure 2). ALS Global conducts its own internal QA/QC program of blanks, standards and duplicates, and the results are provided with the Company sample certificates. The results of the internal and ALS control samples are reviewed by the Company's QP and evaluated for acceptable tolerances prior to disclosure. All sample and pulp rejects will be stored at ALS Global pending full review of the analytical data, and future selection of pulps for independent third-party check analyses, as requisite.

The Company's Qualified Person (as hereinafter defined) believes that the sampling documentation, analytical protocols and quantitative data will withstand scrutiny for inclusion.

Qualified Person

Greg Davison, MSc, PGeo, Senior Consulting Geologist to WHY Resources, is the Company's internal qualified person ( the "Qualified Person") for the Midnight Gold Project and is responsible for approval of the technical content of this press release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), under TSX Venture Exchange guidelines.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137746