Sidoti's September Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 100 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, September 21-22, 2022

NEW YORK, September 20, 2022 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day September Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, September 21-22, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, September 21st - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 Foraco International (FAR) Allied Motion (AMOT) Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Genie Energy (GNE) 9:15-9:45 EZCORP (EZPW) CVG (CVGI) NV5 (NVEE) UNIFI (UFI) Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) 10:00-10:30 ePlus inc. (PLUS) Kadant Inc. (KAI) Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) 10:45-11:15 ATN International (ATNI) Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Manitex International (MNTX) Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 11:30-12:00 Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Global Industrial Company (GIC) Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) Kimball International (KBAL) ****** 12:15-12:45 Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Kforce Inc (KFRC) 1:00-1:30 CoreCard Corp (CCRD) Hillenbrand (HI) Oportun Financial (OPRT) ****** ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) 1:45-2:15 Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Flushing Financial (FFIC) ****** ****** 2:30-3:00 Ideanomics (IDEX) Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) 3:15-3:45 American Software (AMSWA) EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) Entravision Communications (EVC) Reservoir Media (RSVR) 4:00-4:30 ****** Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Virtual Agenda - Thursday, September 22nd - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 Information Services Group (III) Graham Corporation (GHM) AudioCodes (AUDC) Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) ****** 9:15-9:45 Computer Task Group (CTG) ****** CION Investment Corp (CION) Prestige Consumer Health (PBH) Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) 10:00-10:30 PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) ****** Farmer Mac (AGM) Boat Rocker Media (BRMI) Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 10:45-11:15 ****** SPX Technologies (SPXC) Simulations Plus (SLP) Stagwell (STGW) Mistras Group (MG) 11:30-12:00 ****** Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Brady Corporation (BRC) Turning Point Brands (TPB) IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 12:15-12:45 Terran Orbital (LLAP) Target Hospitality (TH) Zentek (ZTEK) ****** Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 1:00-1:30 ****** ****** AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Hudson Global (HSON) ****** 1:45-2:15 ****** BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) Amerigo Resources (ARREF) NorthWestern Corporation* (NWE) [2:00pm Start] Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) 1x1s Only (21st) Beazer Homes (BZH) Construction Partners (ROAD) Deluxe Corp. (DLX)

Encore Wire (WIRE) GATX Corporation (GATX) Granite Construction (GVA) Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) MYR Group (MYRG) OneSpan (OSPN) PetMeds (PETS) Quanex Building Products (NX) 1x1s Only (22nd) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) AZZ Inc (AZZ) CBIZ (CBZ) CSW Industrials (CSWI) Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)

InterDigital (IDCC) Kimball Electronics (KE)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Gorman-Rupp Company, The (GRC) Spire Inc. (SR) Varex Imaging (VREX)

