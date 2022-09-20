Menü Artikel
West Red Lake Gold Mines Announces New Director Appointments

20.09.2022  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 20, 2022 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) ("RLG") is pleased to announce that Susan Neale, Ryan Weymark and Robert van Egmond were each appointed to its board of directors as new independent directors. Each of Daniel Crandall, Michael Dehn and John Kontak have resigned from RLG's board of directors.

Ms. Neale has over 20 years of experience in the resource sector as Chief Financial Officer for various domestic and international public junior exploration to mid-cap development and producing mining companies.

Mr. Weymark is a professional engineer with experience in mining, and heavy civil and infrastructure projects.

Mr. van Egmond in a geologist who brings extensive exploration experience from generative, grass-roots to advanced project development, mine site exploration and production.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"John Kontak"

John Kontak
President

For further information, please contact:
John Kontak
President

Tel: (416) 203-9181

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137862


