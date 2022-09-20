West Red Lake Gold Mines Announces New Director Appointments

Vancouver, September 20, 2022 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) ("RLG") is pleased to announce that Susan Neale, Ryan Weymark and Robert van Egmond were each appointed to its board of directors as new independent directors. Each of Daniel Crandall, Michael Dehn and John Kontak have resigned from RLG's board of directors.

Ms. Neale has over 20 years of experience in the resource sector as Chief Financial Officer for various domestic and international public junior exploration to mid-cap development and producing mining companies.

Mr. Weymark is a professional engineer with experience in mining, and heavy civil and infrastructure projects.

Mr. van Egmond in a geologist who brings extensive exploration experience from generative, grass-roots to advanced project development, mine site exploration and production.

