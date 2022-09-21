Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.: Provides Update on 2022 Exploration Program at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Vancouver, Canada - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK)(OTCMKTS:KDKCF )(FRA:5DD1) as the company continues its ongoing drill program at the MPD Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.HighlightsThe 2022 exploration program at MPD is progressing well with up to 25,000 metres of drilling planned. Drilling is on schedule and the Company has completed 29 holes totalling 19,150 metres as of September 9.Drilling in early 2022 focused on infill work at the Gate Zone and testing adjacent look-alike geophysical targets. Core samples are being shipped to ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, BC for analysis and the next batch of assay results will be reported in September.Results to date (see news release June 29, 2022) have confirmed wide intervals of significant mineralization at the south end of Gate and the Company has intersected prospective, sulphide-bearing, porphyritic host rock adjacent to the Gate Zone in the north.The drill program has transitioned to evaluating widespread additional targets for copper-gold mineralization across the rest of MPD property.A rig has been mobilized to the Dillard area where drilling commenced in 2021 with two holes and early results from the 2022 3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) work have already identified new high- priority drill targets situated within a 2.7 kilometre long copper-in-soil anomaly.Exploration target drilling will continue throughout the fall to test new soil geochemical and 3D IP geophysical anomalies across the large MPD property. Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Our interpretation has been from the start that MPD is a large, multi-centred copper gold porphyry system. After our first discovery of a high-grade porphyry centre at the Gate Zone we are now replicating the same systematic exploration approach at additional target areas with the aim to make further high-grade discoveries and bring the project to the next level. With a healthy treasury and a fully funded exploration program we are well placed to continue advancing MPD to unlock the value of what we believe is a district-scale porphyry copper system for our shareholders".The Company is now extending its exploration efforts across the large 147 square kilometre MPD property by drill testing targets which have similar geophysical and geochemical signatures to the Gate Zone, including historically drilled areas such as Dillard, Man, and other newly defined targets. A new 3D IP geophysical survey is being conducted which covers nine square kilometres, extending southward from the Gate Zone to the Man and Dillard target areas. Similarly, a 7.2 square kilometre soil geochemical survey (1,577 samples) has just been finished which follows up kilometre-scale copper-gold anomalies from soil and prospecting work in 2021 (see Figure 1*). Soil geochemical samples from the 2022 survey have been shipped to ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, BC for analysis and results are pending.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GI6H22Z7To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/114016/kdk





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.





Source:

Kodiak Copper Corp.





Contact:

Nancy Curry VP Corporate Development E: ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com T: +1 (604) 646-8362