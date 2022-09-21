Assay Results Update

Toronto, September 21, 2022 - PNG Copper Inc. (CSE: PNGC) ("PNG Copper" or the "Company") announces that assay results have been received from the final drillhole of the recently completed four-hole drill program at the Doriri nickel-palladium-platinum prospect, Mt Suckling, Papua New Guinea.

Highlights

14.10 m of 0.72% Ni, 0.53 g/t PGM in DOD008 from 13.35 m

10.70 m of 1.78% Ni, 0.67 g/t PGM in DOD003 from 2.80 m (best intersection)

All eight holes intersected significant nickel and platinum-palladium

Airborne and ground magnetics suggests 650 m continuation to the east

Preliminary metallurgy study planned to test for recovery of Ni, Pt, Pd

David Lindley, Interim CEO and responsible for the drilling of the present drillholes at Doriri and the previous 2012 drillholes, said "The results from DOD008 continue to indicate the presence of encouraging nickel-palladium-platinum-cobalt mineralisation at Doriri. The mineralisation in DOD008 is associated with a long interval of brecciation and rhythmically interlayered nickel-chlorite and magnetite, textures typically found in low temperature epithermal systems and consistent with Doriri being a truly unique accumulation of metals. Nickel, palladium, platinum and cobalt are all metals of the 'new economy', belonging to either of the battery, magnet, speciality or critical material categories."

Drillhole DOD008 intersected a 14.10 m (13.35 m-27.45 m) width of nickel-palladium-platinum mineralisation grading 0.72 % Ni, 455 ppb Pd and 77 ppb Pt, including a 4.30 m interval grading 1.17 % Ni, 800 ppb Pd and 146 ppb Pt. DOD008 on Section 10000N was designed as a deeper test beneath the previously completed Costean I, which assayed 11 m @ 1.31 % Ni, 944 ppb Pd and 81 ppb Pt, and two previously completed cored drillholes (DOD003 and DOD004). Placement of the drill rig was constrained by very steep slopes and proximity to streams prone to flash-flooding. The dip of the drillhole was steepened to 75o to accommodate the drillhole as best as possible with respect to previously completed holes.

Core samples from the drillhole were dispatched to Australian Laboratory Services for analysis. Gold, palladium and platinum analyses were completed by standard 50 gm lead collection Fire Assay followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma analysis. Nickel assaying (including copper, silver, cobalt and iron) involved a four-acid digest including hydrofluoric, nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric acids in Teflon tubes. Analyses were completed by Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry.

Table 1: Drillhole Statistics for DOD008

Drillhole Collar location Azimuth Dip Total Depth DOD008 Section 10000N

Costean I

8910986mN/0691732mE 234oM -75o 34.35 m

Table 2: Drillhole Results for DOD008

Drillhole From (drill depth) m Width

m Ni

% Co

% Fe

% Pd

ppb Pt

ppb DOD008 13.35 m 14.10 m 0.72 0.030 14.69 455 77 Incl. 4.30 m 1.17 0.040 17.04 800 146

Table 3: Results for all 8 drillholes completed at Doriri, 2012 and 2022 programmes

Section Drillhole Mineralisation

From - To (m) Width

(m) Grade Ni

(%) Grade Co

(%) Grade Pd

(ppb) Grade Pt

(ppb) Grade Fe

(%) 10000N DOD003 2.80 - 13.50 m 10.70 m 1.78 NA 590 78 NA Incl. 5.20 m 2.51 824 95 with 1.00 m 1.68 1245 159 Incl. 1.20 m 5.71 980 54 Incl. 1.00 m 0.60 1049 157 DOD004 6.00 - 18.00 m 12.00 m 0.83 NA 548 75 NA Incl. 3.00 m 1.16 979 143 with 1.00 m 0.69 1367 175 Incl 3.00 m 1.15 698 78 with 1.00 m 1.41 1484 191 DOD008 13.35 -27.45 m 14.10 m 0.72 0.030 455 77 14.69 Incl. 4.30 m 1.17 0.040 800 146 17.04 10025N DOD006 11.55 - 23.15 m 11.60 m 1.12 0.035 430 40 23.06 Incl. 6.35 m 1.43 0.043 481 40 28.38 with 0.85 m 2.43 0.055 1105 49 15.45 Incl. 0.85 m 1.26 0.040 118 10 29.80 DOD007 17.10 - 29.20 m 12.10 m 0.93 0.030 503 45 28.99 Incl. 2.28 m 1.75 0.054 701 65 42.50 38.95 - 40.45 m 1.50 m 0.44 0.016 105 310 7.92 10040N DOD001 17.60 - 29.80 m 12.20 m 1.08 NA 485 21 NA Incl. 4.60 m 1.69 507 21 with 0.90 m 0.69 913 58 DOD002 25.00 - 29.00 m 4.00 m 0.86 NA 385 20 NA 33.00 - 37.00 m 4.00 m 1.28 488 38 Incl. 1.00 m 0.65 1111 83 DOD005 51.80 - 62.05 m 10.25 m 0.56 0.020 450 40 16.98 Incl. 2.25 m 1.19 0.037 760 40 27.23

Cutoffs: 0.4% Ni; NA Not assayed

Airborne magnetics over the Doriri nickel-palladium-platinum prospect

Doriri was included in a November-December 2010 helicopter-borne detailed low-level airborne geophysical survey completed by contractor Fugro Airborne Surveys Pty Ltd and commissioned by Papuan Precious Metals Ltd. The survey acquired magnetic and radiometric data along north-south flight lines with a 200 m spacing and a nominal 60 m mean terrain clearance. Only two flight lines passed over the 425 m long lode. Manipulations of the Doriri data sets have produced various images including reduced-to-pole, which is standard in low-latitudes, and analytic signal versions. Iron content in the Doriri mineralisation varies from 14 % to in excess of 50 %. Interpretation indicates a possible 650 m strike extension of the Doriri zone in an east-southeast direction. In the field work completed to-date, utilisation of data from a previously completed ground magnetic survey along with trenching, mapping of alteration and geochemistry has defined the Doriri mineralisation zone.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8090/137909_5ad9ae38e4adba4f_001full.jpg

Total magnetic intensity reduced-to-pole analytic signal data over the Doriri area. The 425 m long lode structure, defined using ground magnetics, trenching, alteration mapping and geochemistry, is shown as a solid black line. An inferred 650 m extension of the Doriri mineralisation to the east-southeast, based on geophysical interpretation, is shown as a dashed black line. At its northwestern strike extent, the Doriri mineralisation disappears under thick ultramafic breccia deposits. This is reflected by low (shown as blue) magnetic intensities. The thin black contour lines represent lines of equal magnetic intensity, and have been produced by manual contouring of the data set. Compare this figure with the Doriri geology figure. 500 m tick marks are shown along the map's margins.

Doriri epithermal nickel-palladium-platinum prospect

Doriri is a very low temperature accumulation of nickel, palladium and platinum located in the mafic and ultramafic rocks of the Mt Suckling massif in southeastern Papua New Guinea. It is a shear zone-hosted oxide-rich deposit and there is no other documented mineral occurrence with a similar geology. Temperatures of formation of nickel-rich chlorite, rhythmically interlayered with magnetite in the deposit, are in the range 100-220oC, classifying it as an epithermal deposit. The mineralisation has an average width of 10 m-15 m and has been previously mapped over a strike length of 520 m. It remains open ended in both directions. Mineralisation crops out at the surface and remains open at depth.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ian David Lindley, Interim Chief Executive Officer of PNG Copper Inc., a Qualified Person. Dr Lindley has First Class Honours and Ph.D. degrees in Geology, 44 years mining industry experience, and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8090/137909_5ad9ae38e4adba4f_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8090/137909_picture1.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8090/137909_picture2.jpg

About PNG Copper Inc.

PNG Copper Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. The Company's core values are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practice standards of Corporate Governance.

For further information please visit the Company's website at pngcopper.ca or contact:

PNG Copper Inc.

Paul Rokeby, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1.705.465.1880

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

