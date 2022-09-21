Visible Gold Identified at Northern Shield's Root & Cellar Property, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, Sept. 21, 2022 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that visible gold has been identified at Root & Cellar ("Root & Cellar" or the "Project") located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-copper type mineralization.

The visible gold was noted in the source boulder of a sample collected in the Conquest Zone that was recently reported and assayed 111.5 g/t Au (see Company news release dated September 7, 2022). On receiving the initial assays field crews returned to the sample sight to collect the boulder which weighs an estimated 30 kilograms for further studies. It was on cutting the boulder that significant visible gold was noted in the portion of rock that had not been sampled.

"We are obviously very excited to see visible gold at Root & Cellar, particularly from this area which hosts good quality IP targets in the immediate vicinity and the recently identified Eastern Conquest target 140 metres to the east. A permit application for additional drill pads has been submitted."

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

The technical disclosure in this press release was overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property , geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward?looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward?looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

