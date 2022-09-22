Copper Road Resources Announces the Addition of Michael Waring and Matthew Rees to the Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 - Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CRD) ("Copper Road" or the "Company") announces Board of Director changes.



Mr. Gerald Riverin and Mr. Morgan Quinn have tendered their resignations to the Board of Directors of Copper Road. The Company wishes to thank both parties for their lengthy service and contributions to the Company.

The Company has appointed Michael Waring (CFA) and Matthew Rees (M.Sc., P. Geo) to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Michael Waring:

Mr. Waring graduated from McGill University with a BA degree in Physical Geography followed by an MBA degree from the University of Western Ontario.

After spending three years working at Wood Gundy as a research analyst and earning a CFA designation, Michael was hired by Knight Bain Seath and Holbrook (KBSH), an institutional money manager for corporate pension plans and other endowment funds. While there, for the ten years from 1990 to 2000, Michael's small/mid cap fund had a compound annualized return of 32% in Canadian equities and grew from an initial $20 million to $1.2 billion.

After fifteen years at KBSH, Michael left in 2000 to start Galileo Global Investment Advisors to manage both institutional and retail mutual funds.

Michael has been actively involved in charitable work in Vietnam and Cambodia, building schools, houses, clean water supplies and other community support both privately and through Plan Canada and his charitable foundation, Kids in Class.

Mr. Waring states, "I am delighted to be joining the board of Copper Road Resources and look forward to helping unlock the full potential of this district-scale project located northwest of Sault St. Marie."

Matthew Rees:

Mr. Rees has worked with Iamgold since 2012. He was Manager of New Opportunities from 2012-2018 and has served as Chief Geologist from 2018-Present. Mr. Rees previously worked with Noranda-Falconbridge from 1989-2006 and with various junior explorers from 2006-2012. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a B.Sc. Geology (1989) and M.Sc. Geology (1992).

Mr. Rees states, "I am honored to be asked to join the board of Copper Road Resources and will strive to help the team in their ongoing exploration efforts to delineate additional copper mineralization beneath the project's extensive land holdings on the Mamainse Peninsula. The search for the potential parental intrusive source, or sources, of the widespread copper mineralization across the property is underway this fall, and we are looking forward to seeing the results of our target validation program involving both new surface geochemical surveys, and the assessment and modelling of newly identified geophysical targets in the historical data. This will lead to the planned drill testing of the initially validated targets in early 2023."

John Timmons, President/CEO and Director, comments, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Waring and Mr. Rees to the Copper Road Team. Both individuals add high level expertise and value in capital markets and economic geology respectively and we look forward to their ongoing contributions as we advance our copper projects north of Batchewana Bay."

The Company will launch a new website reflecting the name change from Stone Gold Inc. to Copper Road Resources Inc. within the next few weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. John Timmons

President/CEO and Director

Copper Road Resources Inc.

Cellular (416) 931 2243

Email: jtimmons@stonegold.ca

Web: www.stonegold.ca

Copper Road Resources Inc. is a Canadian based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company is exploring for large copper/gold deposits on the 21,000-hectare Batchewana Bay Project 80 km. north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada.

