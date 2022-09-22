Lithium One has Acquired 63 Claims by Map Staking Adjacent to Go Metals' HSP Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Quebec, and less than 2 Kilometres from Two Historic Ni-Cu-PGE Occurrences

Vancouver, September 22, 2022 - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H49) (the "Company" or "LONE" ) reports that it has acquired one block of 63 claims by map staking adjacent to Go Metals Corp.'s HSP nickel-copper-PGE project in Quebec. LONE's new Ni-Cu-PGE property is located less than 1500 meters (1.5 km) from Go Metals' historic Hamlet Ni-Cu-PGE showing as well as 1400 meters (1.4 km) from their EM-A2 Ni-Cu-PGE showing. The 63 claims cover approximately 3340 hectares (33.4 km2) of the Havre-Saint Pierre anorthosite complex.

Based on public information, the Hamlet and EM-A2 showings consist of magmatic or hydrothermal PGEs. At Hamlet the mineralization is recorded as being within a 1.5-meter-wide vein of massive sulphides where historic surface grab samples grading up to 0.55% nickel, 0.69% copper, and significant platinum values have been obtained. The EM-A2 showing consists of semi-massive sulphides, grab samples from which have returned grades of up to 0.38% nickel and 0.17% copper. Neither showing has been drilled, nor are there any drill holes on LONE's adjacent property claims.

LONE's 100-per-cent-owned property was map-staked by the Company in order to explore for extensions of the two historic surface showings, both located within the same ultramafic units that host Go Metals' recent discoveries. The property wraps around the south and east sides of Go Metals' HSP Project.

The Company is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire an additional 140 contiguous claims from a renowned Quebec prospector who has a history of successful project generation. The single block of 140 claims were staked in March of this year and, together, share long borders with both Go Metals' HSP Project to the north and a large property held by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. to the east.

The claims are still being processed by Quebec's Ministry of Energy and Resources. A property map will be published once the claims registration has been completed. See www.lithiumonemetals.com

