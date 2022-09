Laurion Announces Upsize Of Previously Announced Private Placement Of Flow-through Units

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum size of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $550,000 to approximately $2.05 million in aggregate gross proceeds, consisting of up to approximately 1,952,381 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $1.05 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (an "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non flow-through common share of the Corporation at a price of $1.15 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. The FT Shares and the Warrants comprising the FT Units will qualify as "flow-through shares", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act), which will qualify, once renounced, as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Tax Act, which will be renounced with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2022 (provided the subscriber deals at arm's length with the Corporation at all relevant times) to the initial purchasers of FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Units.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay finders' fees in the form of cash commissions.

The closing of the Private Placement, which is anticipated to occur on or about September 27, 2022, remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 254,052,613 outstanding shares of which approximately 80% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Website: http://www.LAURION .ca

Follow us on Twitter: @LAURION_LME

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the completion of the Private Placement, the anticipated timing of closing of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds therefrom and the finder's fees that may be paid by the Corporation in connection with the Private Placement. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Corporation's common shares and/or the TSXV not providing its approval for the upsized Private Placement. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.