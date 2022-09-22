Newmont Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced a series of executive leadership appointments to strategic technical and operational roles within the Company.

Newmont announced that Aaron Puna will join the Company's Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer effective January 2023. A seasoned industry leader with experience across a diverse range of commodities, Aaron further strengthens Newmont's technical, operational and management capability. Aaron most recently served as CEO of Anglo American's copper business in Chile following a series of operating and technical positions within that organization including as Group Head of Open Pit Mining.

As CEO of Anglo American in Chile, he oversaw all company activities in country, including three operations and a joint venture, a workforce of over 16,500 and external stakeholder engagement. Aaron led the implementation of Anglo American's autonomous haulage fleet at high altitude operations and has driven the country's copper production to over 600,000 tonnes per annum.

"Aaron has a demonstrated track record of safely delivering results and his technical and operating skills will further strengthen our global business," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. "Aaron will also bring key strategic leadership to Newmont as we progress our strategic alliance with Caterpillar to deliver the mining industry's first end-to-end zero emissions mining system."

Aaron has a strong commitment to sustainability, continuous improvement and performance. He brings global experience having worked in Australia, Venezuela, the United Kingdom and Chile. He holds a bachelor's of Engineering - Mining and Mineral Engineering and advanced management qualifications from London Business School.

Newmont also announced the appointment of two senior regional leaders to new roles.

Mark Rodgers, currently Senior Vice President - North America, will transition to the role of Senior Vice President - South America in October following the retirement of Alwyn Pretorius. A highly experienced mining executive, Mark has worked across multiple commodities, with extensive experience in running mining operations, and has led teams to deliver significant safety, productivity, technology and cost improvements.

With Mark's appointment to lead the South America region, Newmont has been able to further leverage its deep bench of experienced leaders and is promoting Bernard Wessels, currently General Manager - Peñasquito, to the role of Senior Vice President - North America, also effective in October. Bernard is a respected operational leader, holding general manager roles of both open cut and underground gold and platinum mines across his 20-year career. Prior to the General Manager - Peñasquito role, Bernard was Vice President - Productivity, Africa, as well as General Manager of Newmont's Ahafo operations in Ghana.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

