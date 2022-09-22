Tactical Resources Advances Peak REE Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2022 - Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) ("Tactical Resources" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements ("REEs") that drive the critical technologies of the future, is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Peak Project in Hudspeth County, Texas.



Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher states, "This is a great milestone for Tactical. The speed at which the team is moving the Peak Project forward is impressive. This report summarizes the work we have done to date on the project and will form the foundation for the work programs to come."

The technical report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Geological Introduction to Tactical Resources Corp.'s Peak Rare Earth Element Project, Texas, United States" and has an effective date of September 15, 2022. This is the first NI 43-101 that has been written with regards to the Peak Project. The report was written by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and Kemetco Research Inc. The technical report is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.tacticalresources.com).

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas, the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, statements regarding the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Peak project forming the foundation for work programs to come.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's long form prospectus dated February 28, 2022, under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

