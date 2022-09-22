Strathmore Receives Conditional Acceptance for Graduation to TSXV

Kelowna, September 22, 2022 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approved the graduation of the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") from the NEX trading platform.

The Company also announces the closing of its previously announced acquisition of all claims to the Gas Hills-Beaver Rim Uranium Project through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Wyoming Uranium LLC pursuant to an arm's length agreement between the Company, Wyoming Uranium LLC, Terrence Osier and Roger Bower in consideration for 750,000 shares and US$25,000 in cash.

Trading of the Common Shares on the TSXV will commence under the corporation's new name of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. at the open of trading September 26, 2022, under the symbol SUU.

The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 86308P102, and the new ISIN number is CA86308P1027. There is no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates.

Strathmore also announces the granting of incentive Restricted Stock Units (RSU) to acquire a total of 500,000 shares. The RSU's were granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the company. Vesting terms will apply.

Further to the news release dated July 20, 2022, 500,000 common shares have also been issued to Mr. John DeJoia pursuant to a shares-for-services agreement dated January 13, 2022, as amended on July 19, 2022, which satisfies all amounts payable to Mr. DeJoia under the terms of such agreement.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding trading in the Company's shares, listing on the TSXV and the future operating or financial performance of the Company which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138022