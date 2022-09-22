Elemental Royalties Announces Name Change to Elemental Altus Royalties Corp

Vancouver, September 22, 2022 - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce that it is changing its name to "Elemental Altus Royalties Corp." ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company"). The name change follows the completion of the Company's share-for-share merger of equals with Altus Strategies Plc, announced on August 16, 2022, and was overwhelmingly approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 8, 2022.

The name change is expected to become effective on or about September 26, 2022, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Company's trading symbol on the TSX-V will remain unchanged as "ELE". On the OTCQX, the Company's ticker remains unchanged as "ELEMF". Following the name change, the new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 28619K109 and the new ISIN number will be CA28619K1093.

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There is no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the name change. Issued certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the proposed name change.

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"Our new name symbolises the successful merger with Altus Strategies. Together, our diverse and resilient asset base will deliver a materially increased revenue profile with a lower cost of capital as we focus on building a global gold royalty company."

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 11 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties, as well as generating royalties on new discoveries. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

