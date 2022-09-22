CopAur Minerals Welcomes Malcolm Dorsey to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 22, 2022 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Malcolm Dorsey to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "We are pleased to welcome Malcolm to the board, he is an accomplished exploration geologist with global experience in advancing projects from early through to late-stage development. During his tenure as Senior Geologist on the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project with Benchmark Metals he was instrumental in delivering a maiden bulk-tonnage mineral resource estimate of nearly 3 million gold equivalent ounces in 2021, which was increased to over 3.5 million gold equivalent ounces in 2022. His extensive knowledge in epithermal and porphyry systems will provide valuable insights to the Company's copper and gold projects in British Columbia and Nevada."

Mr. Dorsey holds an MSc in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Calgary, with a specialization in structural geology that focused on characterizing district-scale controls on epithermal and porphyry mineralizing systems within British Columbia. As part of the Metals Group, he is one of the founders and CEO of Torr Metals (TSXV: TMET) which entails a substantial 68,900 hectare Latham Project, containing the Gnat Pass copper-gold porphyry deposit, located within the prolific Golden Triangle in northern British Columbia.

The Company would also like to thank Mr. Alvin Jackson for his support and service on the Board of Directors following his resignation, though is pleased that Mr. Jackson has requested to remain an official advisor to the Company.

"The team is grateful for Alvin's contributions to CopAur to date. We are pleased that he will continue on as an advisor and provide us with his valuable insights and guidance as we advance our projects in BC and Nevada," stated, CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk.

