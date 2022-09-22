Aura Announces Closing of the Big River Acquisition

ROAD TOWN, Sept. 22, 2022 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA, B3:AURA33) ("Aura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has closed the previously announced acquisition of Big River Gold Ltd. (see April 19, 2022, September 2, 2022 and September 8, 2022 press releases for more details). Moving forward, the Borborema Gold Project ("Borborema Project"), located in Brazil, being Big River's sole asset, will be held pursuant to a joint venture among Aura and Dundee Resources Limited ("Dundee") with Aura holding an 80% interest and Dundee holding the remaining 20% interest.



Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has three additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas, Borborema and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

