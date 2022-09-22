VANCOUVER, September 22, 2022 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TECT; OTCQB:TETOF; FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce that Tectonic shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in person and online, including:

the re-election of Antonio Reda, Curtis J. Freeman, Allison Rippin Armstrong, Joseph J. Perkins and Michael W. Roper to the Tectonic Board of Directors;

the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and

the adoption of the Company's new Equity Incentive Plan.

To learn more about Tectonic please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TectonicMetals/?? Twitter: https://twitter.com/TectonicMetals?? Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tectonicmetals/?? LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tectonic-metals?

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717141/Tectonic-Metals-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting