Tectonic Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, September 22, 2022 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TECT; OTCQB:TETOF; FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce that Tectonic shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in person and online, including:
the re-election of Antonio Reda, Curtis J. Freeman, Allison Rippin Armstrong, Joseph J. Perkins and Michael W. Roper to the Tectonic Board of Directors;
the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and
the adoption of the Company's new Equity Incentive Plan.
For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com.
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TectonicMetals/??
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TectonicMetals??
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/tectonicmetals/??
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tectonic-metals?
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!