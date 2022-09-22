Trailbreaker Resources Reprices Warrants

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2022 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") announces that subject to all regulatory approvals, it has reduced the exercise price of 3,224,600 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to $0.25. The Warrants were issued pursuant to the following private placement financing:
• May 12, 2021
800,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.35 and
2,424,600 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.49
The Company has also applied to extend the exercise period of all of the Warrants to May 12, 2024.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt President and Chief Executive Officer
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com
