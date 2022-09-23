Diamond Fields Grants New Stock Options

Vancouver, September 22, 2022 - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) (or "the Company") announces that it has increased the number of Stock Options issuable by the Company under the Fixed Stock Option plan (the "Plan") to 17,800,000 Stock Options, being less than 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the date of this release. The increase was approved at the Company's shareholders' meeting on June 9, 2022 and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In accordance with the Plan, the Company has granted new stock options ("the New Options") to eligible participants for the purchase of up to 16,150,000 common shares at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share, effective as at the date of this announcement (the "Grant Date"). The New Options will expire on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, with 100% of the New Options vesting on the first anniversary of the Grant Date. The exercise price of the New Options is the same as the subscription price which was used in the US$3.1m equity financing announced on March 11, 2022. This pricing is intended to ensure continued alignment of interests among shareholders, management and directors.

Following the grant of the New Options, a balance of 330,800 Stock Options remains available for future grants under the Plan.

DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold and other commodities in Africa. Following the acquisition of Moydow Holdings Limited, DFR holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades Gold Project in Burkina Faso. The Cascades Project has a Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 comprising 5.41 million tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold; and 6.93 million tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold.

In Madagascar, DFR has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016. In Namibia, the Company owns several offshore diamond mining licenses.

