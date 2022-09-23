Funds of Two Million USD Received

Vancouver, September 22, 2022 - Transatlantic Mining Corp. (TSXV: TCO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it received Two Million USD (CAD $2.7 Million) due on the 16 September 2022, for its royalty consideration as part of the Sales and Purchase Agreement for the US Grant Project.

These funds will be utilized for working capital, debt reduction and to develop TCO's assets in Montana USA.

Approved by the Board for Release

About Transatlantic Mining Corp.

Transatlantic Mining (TSXV: TCO) is an emerging precious and base metal explorer. The Company has a focus on converting projects into mines within stable mining jurisdictions. The Company currently has property interests including an 80% Joint Venture position on the Monitor Copper-Gold project in Montana-Idaho (USA) and 100 % of the Golden Jubilee Gold Project with its associated mining rights. The Company has also a lease to purchase arrangement for the Miller Gold Mine in Montana to 100% ownership.

For further information please contact: Bernie Sostak +61 (0) 439 904 044

Email: bsostak@transatlanticminingcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138129