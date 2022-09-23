Talon Metals Joins DPI Mining's Responsible Sourcing Coalition as a Supporter

Tamarack, September 23, 2022 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") and the Development Partner Institute ("DPI Mining") are pleased to announce that Talon has joined as a Supporter for the Responsible Sourcing Coalition, or RESCO.

DPI Mining and Talon share a vision for sustainability across the whole value chain and are committed to furthering the conversations and work amongst stakeholders to drive responsible sourcing in the mining sector. DPI Mining is thrilled to welcome Talon as a supporter of the work DPI Mining is doing in RESCO.

As the demand for battery minerals escalates, mining's critical role in shaping society and access to renewable energy continues apace.

As RESCO continues to bring together the voices of mining value chain participants, DPI Mining welcomes the fresh perspective that Talon will bring especially given its innovative approach in its nickel project.

DPI Mining is pleased that Talon is committed to working with tribal sovereign governments and tribal communities.

DPI Mining respects and acknowledges the enduring connection of indigenous people to lands and culture. DPI Mining sees opportunities for deep engagement to create shared purpose, in line with the pillars of DPI Mining's Development Partner Framework.

"The funding from Talon will be valuable as we continue to build momentum and energy through our visioning work and our responsible sourcing coalition," said Executive Director Wendy Tyrrell.

Chairman and co-founder of DPI Mining, Peter Bryant, welcomed Talon, "It's great to have Talon Metals' support and participation in RESCO as they reimagine mining from both an ESG and technical perspective."

The Responsible Sourcing Coalition is a coalition for an ethical mining value chain, mine to consumer. It brings together organisations and individuals from right across the mineral value chain. DPI recognizes that a company's choice to source responsibly has profound impacts across the value chain in challenging the manufacturers, fabricators, and companies that mine the raw metals and minerals. RESCO exists to accelerate the creation of a 'whole of value chain' response to responsibly sourcing minerals and metals to ultimately drive more demand for responsibly sourced practices and products, a mission Talon is committed to.

"We are thrilled to join a multi-stakeholder group like RESCO that brings together diverse perspectives to discuss how society can address climate change and protect the natural environment and cultural resources. Participants in RESCO are clear eyed about the metallic mineral requirements of the energy transition, but they want to make sure that these infinitely recyclable natural resource like nickel are extracted responsibly with strong environmental and cultural protections, broad based economic benefits," said Todd Malan, Chief External Affairs Officer and Head of Climate Strategy for Talon.

In partnership with a range of stakeholders, DPI Mining's Responsible Sourcing Coalition is continuing through 2022 to lead a multi-stakeholder effort to identify and fill gaps in the whole of value chain conversation.





