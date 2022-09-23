/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trading Halt - GGA, issued 23-Sep-2022 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW Group, we are advised by the company that All Issues: should read "Yes" rather than "No" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Goldgroup Mining Inc.

TSX Symbol: GGA

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Company Contact

Halt Time (ET): 9:09 AM

