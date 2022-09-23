Buscando Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, September 23, 2022 - Buscando Resources Corp. (CSE: BRCO) (OTCQB: BRCOF) ("Buscando" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of 2,000,000 Units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $200,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. If the closing price of the Common Shares is at a price equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten consecutive trading days, Buscando will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days after the issuance of said news release.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration, corporate development, and general working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Buscando Resources Corp

Buscando Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper properties in Canada. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rupert Property which covers approximately 2,500 hectares on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Kyler Hardy - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: khardy@cronincapital.ca

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the proposed Offering including the proposed use of proceeds, the closing date of the Offering and receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals; enhanced uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic; unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; and other related risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

