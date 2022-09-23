Tisdale Clean Energy Plans Exploration Programs at Keefe Lake Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Vancouver B.C., September 23, 2022 - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:TCEC), (OTC:SNRAF), (FSE:T1KC), is pleased to announce it is planning a work program at its wholly owned, 15,400-hectare Keefe Lake Uranium Project, located in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

The upcoming target area on the Keefe Lake project is within dispositions S-111007 and S-111008 (see accompanying maps). Tisdale is planning to conduct a ground-based IP survey over approximately 30-line kilometers within S-111008. A compilation of this data with existing data from both dispositions will then be conducted to ensure that drilling is accurately targeting the best anomalies.

Drilling conducted in 2011-2012 identified anomalous concentrations of uranium and trace elements within altered basement metasedimentary rocks and pegmatites. Best results were up to 169 ppm U intersected within hole KEF-11-01A. Drilling is planned to follow up the promising results from historical drilling and continue to test the identified conductive packages and associated anomalies within the northern two disposition on the property. The helicopter supported drilling program is anticipated to consist of approximately 1,500 m in 5-6 drill holes to be carried out in the spring of 2023.

The estimated budget for this program will be $750,000. The geophysical program is expected to occur in early 2023, with the drill program to follow in the summer of 2023.

OTCQB Listing

The Company also announces that its common shares have been listed for trading in the United States on the OTCQB Market. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies, and investors can now find quotes for the Company's common shares on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB, along with the DTC eligibility it previously secured, will provide additional liquidity and exposure amongst U.S. investors.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TCEC".

About Keefe Lake

On November 24, 2017, Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. acquired Keefe Lake Projects Inc. Subject to existing royalty rights, Keefe Lake Projects holds a 100% interest in the Keefe Lake Uranium Project, an advanced exploration project that covers an area of approximately 15,400 hectares, on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, in Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada. The project lies within a structural corridor in the eastern Athabasca Basin which also hosts the McArthur River, Cigar Lake and Key Lake mines, three of the largest and richest uranium mines in the world. The Keefe Lake exploration model is a shallow basement or sandstone-hosted uranium deposit, with average basement depths of only 170 meters. Since 2012, the project has been subject to over $4,000,000 CDN in exploration expenditures, including airborne geophysics, 2-D seismic and diamond drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



Figure 1: Keefe Lake Disposition Map



Figure 2: Historical Drill Location Map

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of critical energy/fuel projects. The Company is currently developing the Keefe Lake uranium project, a 15,000 hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

"Alex Klenman"

Alex Klenman, CEO

