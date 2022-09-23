Xtierra Announces Proposed Change of Business

Toronto, September 23, 2022 - Xtierra Inc. (TSXV: XAG) ("Xtierra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to pursue a change of business (the "Change of Business"). More specifically, the Company has determined to refocus its business operations from a mineral resource exploration company to a company focused on seeking cash flow generating royalty opportunities in various industries - a diversified royalties company. The Company believes that the experience of its management and board members will enable it to identify and capitalize upon royalty opportunities. In particular, if the Change of Business is completed, the Company expects to focus initially on resource royalties, media entertainment royalties (such as music, film and television) and green royalty industries, but may determine to expand the scope of the industries it will focus on in the future.

In connection with the Change of Business, the Company intends to change its name to "Royalties Inc." and to seek a listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and concurrent delisting of the common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The directors and officers will remain unchanged following the change of business.

The completion of the Change of Business and listing on the CSE is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including without limitation regulatory approval for the listing of the common shares of the Company on the CSE and the delisting of the common shares from the TSXV. Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, CSE and TSXV acceptance (if required) and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of Xtierra Inc. should be considered highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

About Xtierra

Xtierra is a natural resource company with precious and base metal mineral properties in the Central Silver Belt of Mexico in the State of Zacatecas and is pursuing new opportunities including identifying and evaluating new potential royalty acquisitions.

Xtierra holds a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty repurchased in July 2019, on the Bilbao project silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

Xtierra owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("Minera Portree") which holds various legal or royalty interests in certain mineral properties in Mexico, including the Company's Bilbao property, and an asserted claim to a 2% net smelter royalty on six mining concessions located adjacent to the Cozamin Mine operated by Capstone Mining Corp., which claim is challenged by Capstone.

For further information contact Xtierra Inc. at info@xtierra.ca

Tim Gallagher

President & Director

(416) 925‐0090

Additional information about Xtierra can be found on its website at www.xtierra.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

