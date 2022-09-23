Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

QNB Metals Announces Termination of LOI for Proposed Transaction with Analog Gold

22:41 Uhr  |  CNW

CSE: TIM

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB Metals" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM), today announces that the Corporation and Analog Gold Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") in accordance with the terms of the LOI.

As a result, the Proposed Transaction (as described in the Corporation's press release dated June 22, 2022) will not proceed.

About the Company

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of precious and base metals projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE QNB Metals Inc.



Contact
Stéphane Leblanc, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (418) 717-2553
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

QNB Metals Inc.

QNB Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3C29T
CA74739L1067
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap