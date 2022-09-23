QNB Metals Announces Termination of LOI for Proposed Transaction with Analog Gold

CSE: TIM

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB Metals" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM), today announces that the Corporation and Analog Gold Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") in accordance with the terms of the LOI.

As a result, the Proposed Transaction (as described in the Corporation's press release dated June 22, 2022) will not proceed.

About the Company

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of precious and base metals projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships.

SOURCE QNB Metals Inc.