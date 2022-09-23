QNB Metals Announces Termination of LOI for Proposed Transaction with Analog Gold

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB Metals" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM), today announces that the Corporation and Analog Gold Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") in accordance with the terms of the LOI.
As a result, the Proposed Transaction (as described in the Corporation's press release dated June 22, 2022) will not proceed.
About the Company
QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of precious and base metals projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!