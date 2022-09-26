Hannan Announces Closing of Strategic Investment

VANCOUVER, September 26, 2022 - Hannan Metals Ltd. ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) is pleased to announce the closing of the strategic private placement financing (the "Private Placement") announced on September 20, 2022.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.A and TECK.B, TECK) ("Teck") has subscribed for 9,180,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Hannan at a price of $0.28 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to Hannan of C$2,570,400. Prior to the Private Placement, Teck held no securities of Hannan. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Teck holds 9.0% of the issued common shares of Hannan. No finder's fees or commissions were paid on the Private Placement. The Common Shares are subject to a statutory hold period, expiring on January 24, 2023. The Private Placement is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states, "We welcome Teck as a shareholder and thank them for their support of both our technical and social teams, as well support for Hannan's strategy to open up new search spaces in Peru's frontiers to find the next generation of large-scale global copper-silver and copper-gold deposits. This strategy has led some of the biggest names in our Industry to partner with Hannan, with both Teck and JOGMEC now involved at equity and joint venture levels, respectively. Our partnerships allow us to strategically plan sequential tests of multiple large-scale mineral systems in the foreland basins and back-arc of Peru over the coming years. The opportunities are tremendous."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration on the Company's mineral exploration projects in Peru and Ireland, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Ltd. is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru. Hannan is a top ten in-country explorer by area in Peru.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the intended use of the net use of proceeds of the Private Placement. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the proposed use of the net proceeds received from the Private Placement; political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

