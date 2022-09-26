Renforth Grab Samples 0.71% Ni from Unexplored Area of ~20km Victoria Mineralized Structure

New outcrop mineralization discovered east of road - Pickering, Ontario - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to deliver to shareholders results from prospecting targeting the polymetallic intrusive mineralization at Surimeau during May-July 2022. These results include 0.71% Ni in a grab sample from a previously unexplored area of central Victoria (east of the Rapide 7 road) and two assay results of 0.32% Ni in two separate grab samples obtained within the current stripping area at Lalonde west (west of the Rapide 7 road).

Grab samples are preferentially selected and not representative of the entirety of a structure. In the case of Lalonde west follow up work consisting of stripping a wide band perpendicular (north/south) to the mineralized Lalonde structure (which runs east/west), followed by channel sampling, is ongoing as previously announced. In the case of central Victoria additional prospecting will be undertaken this fall.

"These initial results validate the extent of surface mineralization on our Surimeau District Property. Our current interpretation is two separate polymetallic mineralized systems essentially running east/west, outcropping on surface, with lengths of ~20kms at Victoria and currently ~9km at Lalonde, the latter is still open on strike and unexplored. West of the Rapide 7 road the two horizons are separated north/south by ~3.7km. Copper and Zinc mineralization is hosted in a thick sequence of greywacke with graphitic mudstone interlayers while Nickel and Cobalt mineralization is hosted within ultramafic flows. The best mineralization is often found within and around sheared, albite altered, and calc-silicate altered ultramafics the sedimentary contact. We continue to learn more about this property with ongoing exploration to determine the extent and surface grade of the mineralization. We intend to drill at Victoria west this winter, building on the drilled mineralized package as deep as 180m with an ~125m package width over the ~2.2km we have drilled. We will also likely drill Lalonde west of the road for the first time. Our grab samples reflect the consistent presence of polymetallic mineralization with a wide range of grades, clearly there is with more work required, which we will do" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

2022 Prospecting Results Summarized

This press release reports on prospecting results obtained from the Victoria and Lalonde trends during the 2022 season, prior to trenching. Work to date leads Renforth to conclude that the Victoria and Lalonde are of similar mineralization environments, interpreting the geological setting as being a type of hybrid volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and mono-sulfide solid solution (MMS) system where there was interaction between intruding Nickel enriched ultramafic magmas and sulfide-enriched sedimentary material leading to the formation of nickel mineralization alongside anomalous zinc and copper from any assimilated VMS systems. Following this prospecting work, a channel cutting program was carried out (results pending). Currently, the property has been chipped and stripped with channel cutting ongoing at Lalonde. Renforth's geologists will map and sample the newly stripped areas subsequent to a field break allowing the local community uninterrupted access for hunting. The results of the prospecting work highlighted below demonstrated to Renforth the consistent presence of some amount of polymetallic (Nickel, Cobalt, Copper and Zinc) mineralization throughout each system and support the continued exploration of the property in order to determine the size and extent of the occurrences.

Victoria East and West Prospecting Result Highlights

Sample # Location Litho Outcrop Sample Ni ppm Co ppm Cu ppm Zn ppm 81094 Victoria East V4 Ultramafic, massive with zones of spinifex texture, non-mag, dark green, series of NW-Se trending dykes Ultramafic, massive with zones of spinifex texture, non-mag, dark green, series of NW-Se trending dykes 1730 192 60 110 81096 Victoria East V4 Same spot as above, either contact or weathered differently because of blowdown tree, surface is soft greasy and talcose, Ultramafic, massive, fine to med grained, blue-grey colour, clots of coarse calcite, trace py Same spot as above, either contact or weathered differently because of blowdown tree, surface is soft greasy and talcose, Ultramafic, massive, fine to med grained, blue-grey colour, clots of coarse calcite, trace py 1690 101 70 60 81131 Victoria East V4 Ultramafic, bands of mod to strong albitization, pyroxene rich band, rare 2 cm qz-ab veinlets + 1-2 mm ab stringers, patchy weak mag, 2-4 % diss py throughout, , locally up to 7% py, fol at 94/30N , sulphides are lineated Ultramafic, bands of mod to strong albitization, pyroxene rich band, rare 2 cm qz-ab veinlets + 1-2 mm ab stringers, patchy weak mag, 2-4 % diss py throughout, locally up to 7% py 7160 257 260 330 81197 Victoria East V3 Mafic volcanic, aphanitic, dark grey-black, mod to strong mag throughout, occasional shiny pyroxene crystals, trace py, massive Mafic volcanic, aphanitic, dark grey-black, mod to strong mag throughout, occasional shiny pyroxene crystals, trace py, massive, smooth bedrock, possible large frost heave boulder from nearby 1830 131 20 110 81198 Victoria East V3 Same as 81197, 2 m tall 25 m long ridge in low relief area, oriented 250 (E-W), possible pillows visible on surface Same as 81197, 2 m tall 25 m long ridge in low relief area, oriented 250 (E-W), possible pillows visible on surface 1640 120 50 90 81199 Victoria East V3 Same as 81197, weak fol at 260/30N Same as 81197, weak fol at 260/30N 1650 114 50 70 81231 Victoria West V4 Greenish ultramafic, med grained, patches / bands of mod to strong albitization, with 1%py/po locally up to 3%, flat ridge oriented 86/60N Greenish ultramafic, med grained, patches / bands of mod to strong albitization, with 1%py/po locally up to 3% 620 110.5 1400 520 81232 Victoria West V4 Main shear like rock, deeply weathered thus micaceous, strongly albitized, low ridge striking 230/60N conc to fol, trace -1 % sulphides, often weathered out Main shear like rock, deeply weathered thus micaceous, strongly albitized, low ridge striking 230/60N conc to fol, trace -1 % sulphides, often weathered out 510 100.5 1380 16500 81035 Victoria West V4 Looks identical to shear zone in trench, deeply weathered, strongly albitized, strongly foliated at 247/70N, well mineralized, 15 % diss + stringers and clots, py-sph Looks identical to shear zone in trench, deeply weathered, strongly albitized, strongly foliated at 247/70N, well mineralized, 15 % diss + stringers and clots, py-sph 240 83.2 1470 3860 81064 Victoria West V4 North side of same ridge as sample 81062, E-W orientation, calc-silicate v4, aphanitic, mod albitization, mod bt, 5-15% fine sulfides (py-po), sulfur odor around outcrop. Calc-silicate v4, aphanitic, mod albitization, mod bt, 5-15% fine sulfides (py-po), sulfur odor around outcrop. 1820 196 210 230 81076 Victoria West V4 Same ridge as above, ultramafic, aphanitic, serpentinized, 20 m from 81075, weak albitization Ultramafic, aphanitic, serpentinized, 20 m from 81075, weak albitization 1820 91.4 0 70

*Results presented above are grab samples and only represent the material sampled. Additional samples were taken in this program and are not reported on in this release. Mapped prospecting results are available on the website.

Lalonde East and West Prospecting Result Highlights

Sample Location Litho Outcrop Sample Ni ppm Co ppm Cu ppm Zn ppm 81142 Lalonde East V4 Strongly albitized, deeply weathered, sheared rock, very similar to main shear in Victoria trench, strong fol at 94/70N, well mineralized py + sph, stringers and clots along foliation, 5-10% sulphides overall Strongly albitized, deeply weathered, sheared rock, very similar to main shear in Victoria trench, strong fol at 94/70N, well mineralized py + sph, stringers and clots along foliation, 5-10% sulphides overall 110 52.8 380 17900 81251 Lalonde East V3 Boulder sub angular in swamp 2x2 m maf vol, dark grey black colour, fine-med grained mod mag throughout, trace fine py, rare fine ab blebs throughout 1520 80 50 60 81118 Lalonde East V4 Massive ultramafics, trace to 1 % diss py, po, green colour, serpentinized Massive ultramafics, trace to 1 % diss py, po, green colour, serpentinized 1430 106 160 90 81119 Lalonde West V4 Ultramafic, dark green, coarse grained, massive, dense, rare 1-3 mm qz-ab stringers, 2-5 % fine to med diss py, po throughout, locally up to 10%, weak to mod mag throughout Ultramafic, dark green, coarse grained, massive, dense, rare 1-3 mm qz-ab stringers, 2-5 % fine to med diss py, po throughout, locally up to 10%, weak to mod mag throughout 3220 208 360 390 81123 Lalonde West V4 Tallish ridge, Lalonde east area powerline, strongly foliated 104/44NE, albitized ultramafic with fine stringers and diss py, po, up to 10-12 % Strongly foliated 104/44NE, albitized ultramafic with fine stringers and diss py, po, up to 10-12 % 3220 297 160 240 81085 Lalonde West V4 Same ridge as 81119, Ultramafic, dark green, coarse tremolites in aphanitic groundmass, 10-20% fine to med diss py, po, possible trace bornite, presence of reworked/ broken red garnets within. Ultramafic, dark green, coarse tremolites in aphanitic groundmass, 10-20% fine to med diss py, po, possible trace bornite, presence of reworked/ broken red garnets within. 2140 160 410 570 81304 Lalonde West V3 Sheared maf vol, ultramafics, strongly foliated, and actinolized sediments, possibly, amphibolized maf vol <1mm ab stringers conc to fol at 313/steep slight NE Sheared maf vol, ultramafics, strongly foliated, and actinolized sediments, possibly, amphibolized maf vol <1mm ab stringers conc to fol at 313/steep slight NE 1690 110 20 130

*Results presented above are grab samples and only represent the material sampled. Additional samples were taken in this program and are not reported on in this release. Mapped prospecting results are available on the website.

Samples presented in this press release were selected, bagged, and tagged in the field under the supervision of Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129) and personally delivered to the facilities of ALS Geochemistry in Val d'Or, Quebec, for analysis using the ME-MS89L assay methodology (Trace Level Lithium Exploration by Na-Peroxide Fusion).

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

