Freeport-McMoRan Publishes Updated Climate Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its updated Climate Report, which outlines FCX's ongoing initiatives to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve energy efficiency, evaluate and integrate the use of lower carbon and renewable energy sources and enhance its resilience to future climate-related risks.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Freeport aspires to participate in - and positively contribute to - a 2050 net zero economy. As the global energy system continues to evolve, we play a vital role in progressing a low-carbon future. The copper we produce is essential to new and existing technologies that will support global efforts to decarbonize. We are proud of our industry leading position and are dedicated to the responsibility that comes with it. This includes continuing to advance our climate strategy, demonstrating momentum toward our goals and innovating in order to take practical, responsible steps towards an eventual net zero mining future."

FCX continues to advance its GHG emissions reduction initiatives across its global operations and has established 2030 GHG reduction targets that now collectively cover nearly 100 percent of its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. FCX plans to submit its 2030 GHG emissions reduction targets to the Science Based Target initiative for validation.

FCX continues to make meaningful progress in advancing efforts to decarbonize its electricity supply, including progressing a study at PT-FI to evaluate the feasibility of replacing its coal-fired power plant in the future. FCX also is collaborating with equipment manufacturers and various industry consortiums with the aim of contributing to technological solutions that will help the company achieve its climate objectives.

FCX's 2021 Climate Report reflects the company's continued progress to align with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and includes third-party verified Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions data in accordance with ISO 14064 (Specifications 1 and 3). To learn more about FCX's climate strategy and progress, please read FCX's updated Climate Report, available on the company website at:

https://www.fcx.com/sites/fcx/files/documents/sustainability/2021-Climate-Report.pdf

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

