VR Closes Second Tranche of Financings for Proceeds of $924,000, Receives $200,000 Grant from the Ontario Government, and Mobilizes for Drill Program at Hecla-Kilmer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2022 -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF) (the "Company" or "VR") is pleased to announce the closing of two tranches of its previous announced Flow Through and Hard dollar financings. A third and final closing is anticipated for the week of October 4th, in concert with the planned start-up of the fall drill program at the Company's discovery of high grade REE mineralization on its Hecla-Kilmer property in northern Ontario. In summary:

Closed the first tranche of its previously announced Flow Through private placement, consisting of 3,381,667 units at a price of $0.18 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $608,700. The balance of the private placement is confirmed and is anticipated to close as indicated above;





Closed the second tranche of its previously announced hard dollar private placement, consisting of 1,973,500 units at a price of $0.16 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $315,760;





Confirmed an award of $200,000 from the Ontario Government in Year Two of its OJEP critical metals grant program.



Going Forward

Mobilization is underway for the fall drill program at the Hecla-Kilmer critical metals discovery in northern Ontario. Drilling is expected to commence during the week of October 4th, and run for approximately four weeks. The objective is to complete additional drill holes into at least two of four areas where high grade rare earth element mineralization has been intersected at or near surface within the multiphase complex at H-K. The Company will also consider completing the first reconnaissance drill hole into its Northway target located approximately 15 km to the northeast of Hecla-Kilmer (see NR22-09, dated July 27, 2022).

Supporting Information on Financings

As described in full in previous news releases, NR22-11 on August 19 and NR22-13 on September 15, 2022, the units for both financings consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.25 for a period of 18 months from the closing date.

In connection with the tranches announced herein, the Company paid cash fees totaling $48,875 to certain finders.

The securities that were issued under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing under Canadian securities law.

VR will use the net proceeds of the Financing for its mineral exploration business, and including active exploration on various mineral properties held in Ontario, Canada, and Nevada, USA.

Stock Option Allocation

The Company has approved the allocation of 1,325,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.16 and exercisable for a period of five years to various directors, officers and employees of the Company, and in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company focused on greenfields opportunities in critical metals, copper and gold (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR is the continuance of 4 years of active exploration by a Vancouver-based private company. The diverse experience and proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A is the foundation of VR. The Company is well-financed for its corporate obligations and mineral exploration plans, focused on underexplored, large-footprint mineral systems in the western United States and Canada. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

The Company continues its normal course of business in 2022 within the framework of modified exploration programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of ensuring the health and safety of staff and project personnel.

