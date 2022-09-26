Tantalex Lithium Resources Confirms Average 0,946% Li2O Grade from the Final 115 Drillholes on Manono Tailings K Dump

Toronto, September 26, 2022 - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) - (FSE:DW8) - (OTC:TTLXF) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the final assay results received from it's 2022 infill drilling program on the K dump has returned an average grade 0,946% Li2O from surface.

Manono Tailings - K Dump

A total of 2117 metres from 156 aircore drillholes has been completed on nominal 50m centres to define a measured category for the Mineral Resource Estimate currently underway. On September 6th, we announced the results of the assays received from the first 41 drillholes (red dots in Fig.1).

Figure 1 below demonstrates the location of the results received from the latest 115 drillholes.



Figure 1: K dump drillhole locations -drill holes MDA211 to MDA 325 (in yellow)

The K dump is composed of two different sections; 1) a steeply stacked section to the northeast that varies from 47m to 21m thick with an average thickness of 38m, and 2) a gently domed 500m x 600m terrace section with an average thickness of 11m with depths generally 15m to 20m in the centre shallowing to 3-5m at the edges.

In drill holes MDA211 to MDA 325 a total of 22 holes were drilled to more than 15 metres depth. All 22 holes deeper than 15m returned mineralisation from the surface (Table 1).

TABLE 1. Assay intersections from MDA211 to MDA325 greater than 15 metres depth.

Table 1: Dill hole intercepts for drillholes of minimum 15m depth

Figure 2 shows a typical section through the course stacked dumps showing the vertical and lateral continuity of the lithium grades.



Figure 2. Coarse stacked dump MDA175 - 181 100m cross section.

Figure 3 shows a typical 200 metre section across the domed terrace showing the lateral and vertical continuity of the lithium grades.



Figure 3. Typical cross section across centre of terrace dome.

"Having the entire K dump in the measured category for our Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) will provide the robustness required to proceed rapidly with our Preliminary Economic Assessment." said Eric Allard, CEO of Tantalex. "Assay results from the G dump are forthcoming and once received we will be able to complete and issue our MRE expected for early October now."

OTCQB Listing

Our application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Corporation's common shares in the United States had been delayed due to our corporate name change during the application process. This should be finally resolved in next days.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation

Tantalex is an exploration and development stage mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: DW8) and OTCQB Venture Market (symbol TTLXF).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Tantalex believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Tantalex disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Allard

President & CEO

Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: https://tantalexlithium.com/

Tel: 1-581-996-3007

