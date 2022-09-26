Baselode Provides Interpretations of the Recently Released Uranium Assay Results

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a video presentation that details geologic interpretations of the recently released uranium assay results (see News Releases dated September 12 and September 20, 2022) from the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area (the "Athabasca"), northern Saskatchewan.

The video provides new geological cross-sections from ACKIO which detail the structures, folds and lithological boundaries that are believed to control mineralization, including potential cross-structures and a SW trending lithological contact that have yet to be tested with diamond drills. The video also provides more context regarding the exploration holes drilled furthest to the southeast on ACKIO and supports the potential for mineralization to still be open in this direction.

VIEW BASELODE'S VIDEO UPDATE

About ACKIO

ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 5 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 200 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill. The Program was helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

