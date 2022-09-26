Reunion Gold announces grant of stock options

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Sept. 26, 2022 -- Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") announces that stock options to purchase up to a total of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 were granted to officers and a director of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years expiring September 26, 2027 and are vesting in three tranches over a period of two years.



About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corp. is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. In addition to Kairuni there are several additional priority exploration targets on the Oko West project area. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'RGDFF'. The Company currently has 986.9 million issued common shares.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

