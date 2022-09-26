Gratomic Announces Addition of Four New Licenses to Its Capim Grosso Project

TORONTO, September 26, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that it has been granted four additional Prospecting Licenses (PLs) for graphite exploration by Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) in new promising areas near its existing Capim Grosso Graphite project. The Company views this as an opportunity to develop Capim Grosso from a local to a district-scale project. The announcement was made locally via publication in the Official Diary (O.D.) by ANM on Sept 13 and 14. The total area of the new claims is 6,312 ha.

The regional geology is supported by Archean and Paleoproterozoic rocks belonging to the Itabuna-Salvador-Curaçá Orogen (OISC), which hosts the Capim Grosso Project (Gratomic), and many other occurrences of graphite inserted along the Tanque-Novo-Ipirá Complex (TNIC), as shown in Figure 1A and 1B.

Most of the graphite occurrences in the central region of Bahia state are located within the TNIC, including Capim Grosso, which is described as graphite mineralisation occupying a hydrothermal system, possibly vein like. The Company is permitted to execute various geological exploration activities, such as surface sampling, trenching, drilling, and associated laboratory analysis, to find and estimate the mineralisation potential on the newly granted licenses.

Figure 1: Regional geological setting showing the location of the Capim Grosso and Jacobina Projects (source: GEOSGB, 2022).

The new licenses are valid for three years and can be renewed and can be renewed for a further three years. These licences have a good prospective potential due to a similar geological setting to that of the Capim Grosso project, where Gratomic has identified graphite mineralization with drilling and trenching. (Figure 2).

The identification of areas with no active licenses allowed Gratomic to stake the new licenses, expanding its total portfolio at the Capim Grosso project to 10 exploration permits, covering a total combined 10,039 ha.

Figure 2: New licenses showing the Capim Grosso project as well as regional graphite occurrences (source: GEOSGB, 1989).

Table 1. Summary of the new prospecting licenses (PLs):

Claim date Process # Area (ha) O.D. date Permits # May, 31 2022 870.754/2022 1,771.90 September, 14 2022 7298 June, 02 2022 870.770/2022 1,722.48 September, 14 2022 7300 June, 02 2022 870.771/2022 1,967.45 September, 14 2022 7301 June, 02 2022 870.772/2022 850.17 September, 14 2022 7217 Total: 6,312 ha

Arno Brand President & CEO states, "Gratomic intends to maximize its footprint in the Capim Grosso Graphite district. We are seeing mineralization occurring throughout the prospective areas and Capim Grosso is starting to take shape as a district-scale graphite project. We are eager to start on our exploration programs on the new licenses."

COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, Armando Farhate, stated, "The New PLs allow our geology team to continue searching for mineralization in the Capim Grosso vicinity, which ultimately will add more value to our already hugely promising project in Brazil. The team continues to look for more graphite occurrences in the region."

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

