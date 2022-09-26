Menü Artikel
CORRECTION: Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q2 2022 Dividend Record Date

26.09.2022  |  Accesswire

(This release acts as a correction for the release posted on May 12, 2022 at 2:00:00 PM EST from Anglo Pacific Group PLC announcing a correction to the timetable for the Q2 2022 interim dividend published on 12 May 2022. The ex-dividend and record dates published were incorrect and are 6 October 2022 and 7 October 2022 respectively.)

LONDON, September 26, 2022 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces a correction to the timetable for the Q2 2022 interim dividend published on 12 May 2022. The ex-dividend and record dates published were incorrect and are 6 October 2022 and 7 October 2022 respectively.

The payment date of 26 October 2022 remains unchanged.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com
RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717555/CORRECTION-Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Q2-2022-Dividend-Record-Date


