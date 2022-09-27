Menü Artikel
Bravo's Re-assay Program Continues to Confirm High PGM + Au Grades at Luanga

12:30 Uhr  |  CNW

Highlights include: 16m @ 9.4g/t PGM + Au, with 9m @ 14.5g/t PGM + Au (with 0.5g/t Rh)

And: 6m @ 7.6g/t PGM + Au, including 2m @ 20.5*g/t PGM + Au (with >1.0*g/t Rh)

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2022 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO), ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announced that it has received results from the re-analysis of samples from an additional eight historic diamond drill holes ("DDH") from its wholly owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"With re-assay results received from 36 historic drill holes to date, an emerging positive trend has been observed in respect of overall PGM+Au grades, with greater than 80% of re-assay intersections received to date returning better grades as compared to historic results of approximately 20 years ago." said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "We will continue to assess this emerging grade trend as, if maintained in the remaining holes to be re-assayed, it could clearly have a positive impact on future mineral resource estimates.

Highlights
  • Assay results from the re-assaying of samples from historic drilling continue to correlate closely with the historic assay results, in both tenor and mineralized thicknesses, but with the grade of more than 80% of the re-assayed intercepts exceeding the historic intercepts over comparable thicknesses.
  • Highlights of Bravo's most recent re-assay results are tabulated below, with details and comparisons attached:

HOLE-ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Thickness
(m)

Pd

(g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Rh

(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

PGM + Au
(g/t)

Ni %
(Sulphide)

Type

PPT-LUAN-FD0035

3.0

19.0

16.0

5.78

2.79

0.35

0.47

9.39

NA

Ox

Including

6.0

15.0

9.0

8.94

4.28

0.47

0.79

14.48

NA

Ox

PPT-LUAN-FD0060

0.0

41.0

41.0

0.98

0.45

0.05

0.03

1.52

NA

Ox

Including

18.0

41.0

23.0

1.17

0.59

0.05

0.04

1.85

0.32

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0065

21.0

27.0

6.0

0.95

6.16

0.46

0.01

7.57

NA

Ox/LS

Including

25.0

27.0

2.0

2.28

17.06

>1.00*

0.01

20.45

NA

Ox/LS

PPT-LUAN-FD0071

0.0

13.0

13.0

2.20

1.22

0.20

0.14

3.76

NA

Ox

Including

0.0

8.0

8.0

3.35

1.44

0.30

0.21

5.70

NA

Ox

Notes:

All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole.

Given the orientation of the holes and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to range from ~80 to 95% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. LS = Low Sulphur. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

NA: Not Applicable as intercept is oxide or a mix of oxide and fresh rock mineralization.

* = Preliminary results; overlimit analyses pending.
  • 77 drill holes have been completed, for a total of 13,051 metres (or 51% of Phase 1 Drilling Program). Currently, samples from 30 drill holes are at the laboratory pending results.
  • 12,632 samples submitted for assay to date including 2,945 re-assay samples from historic drill core.
  • 6 drill rigs operating onsite.
Luanga Re-Assay and Phase 1 Drilling Progress

A comparison of the historic intercepts with the Bravo re-assay results is tabulated below, with a plan showing their locations and drill sections provided for (PPT-LUAN-) FD0035, FD0053, and FD0071. Bravo's re-assay results continue to closely correlate to the historic intercepts, in both thicknesses and grade. Importantly, the grade of the re-assayed intercepts exceeds that of the historic intercept over comparable thicknesses in over 80% of the intercepts re-assayed to date. This is most likely related to improved assay methods for PGMs versus those available over 20 years ago.

The Phase 1 diamond drill program continues as planned at Luanga. Six drill rigs are on site, with drilling progressing in various locations along the entire 7km strike length of the known Luanga mineralized envelope (as defined by historic drilling). To date, 77 drill holes have been completed, for a total of 13,051 metres of the planned 25,500 metre Phase 1 drill program.

Comparison of Re-Assayed Intercepts - Historic Intercept (SGS Laboratory) versus Bravo Intercept (ALS Laboratory)

HOLE-ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Thickness
(m)

HISTORIC SGS

PGM + Au (g/t)

BRAVO ALS

PGM + Au (g/t)

HISTORIC

Ni % (Total)

BRAVO**

Ni % (Sulphide)

TYPE

PPT-LUAN-FD0029

63.0

76.0

13.0

1.04

1.13

0.12

0.09

FR

And

91.0

120.0

29.0

0.62

0.78

0.05

0.04

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0030

85.0

95.0

10.0

1.44

1.63

0.20

0.15

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0035

3.0

19.0

16.0

9.32

9.39

0.14

NA

Ox

Including

6.0

15.0

9.0

14.18

14.48

0.19

NA

Ox

PPT-LUAN-FD0053

0.0

12.0

12.0

0.88

1.12

0.13

NA

Ox

And

16.0

25.0

9.0

1.65

1.93

0.05

NA

Ox

PPT-LUAN-FD0058

0.0

8.0

8.0

1.66

2.03

0.09

NA

Ox

PPT-LUAN-FD0060

0.0

41.0

41.0

1.41

1.52

0.22

NA

Ox

Including

18.0

41.0

23.0

1.66

1.85

0.26

0.32

FR

And

80.0

85.0

5.0

0.99

0.92

0.10

0.07

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0065

21.0

27.0

6.0

7.74

7.57

0.03

NA

Ox/LS

Including

25.0

27.0

2.0

18.29

20.45*

0.04

NA

Ox/LS

And

109.0

120.0

11.0

0.85

0.85

0.09

0.09

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0071

0.0

13.0

13.0

3.69

3.76

0.18

NA

Ox

Including

0.0

8.0

8.0

5.66

5.70

0.24

NA

Ox

And

101.0

113.0

12.0

0.64

0.75

0.03

0.02

FR/LS

Notes:

All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole.

Given the orientation of the holes and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to range from ~80 to 95% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. LS = Low Sulphur. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

NA: Not Applicable as intercept is oxide or a mix of oxide and fresh rock mineralization.

* = Preliminary result, overlimit analyses pending.

** = Note that Bravo's nickel grades are for sulphide nickel, which is representative of potentially recoverable (by froth flotation
treatment) nickel, and does not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historic total nickel assays.
Complete Table of New Re-assayed Intercepts

HOLE-ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Thickness
(m)

Pd

(g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Rh

(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

PGM + Au
(g/t)

Ni %
(Sulphide)

TYPE

PPT-LUAN-FD0029

63.0

76.0

13.0

0.79

0.28

0.04

0.02

1.13

0.09

FR

And

91.0

120.0

29.0

0.48

0.27

0.01

0.01

0.78

0.04

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0030

85.0

95.0

10.0

1.17

0.40

0.05

0.02

1.63

0.15

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0035

3.0

19.0

16.0

5.78

2.79

0.35

0.47

9.39

NA

Ox

Including

6.0

15.0

9.0

8.94

4.28

0.47

0.79

14.48

NA

Ox

PPT-LUAN-FD0053

0.0

12.0

12.0

0.68

0.38

0.05

0.01

1.12

NA

Ox

And

16.0

25.0

9.0

1.31

0.55

0.07

0.01

1.93

NA

Ox

PPT-LUAN-FD0058

0.0

8.0

8.0

0.95

0.96

0.11

0.01

2.03

NA

Ox

PPT-LUAN-FD0060

0.0

41.0

41.0

0.98

0.45

0.05

0.03

1.52

NA

Ox

Including

18.0

41.0

23.0

1.17

0.59

0.05

0.04

1.85

0.32

FR

And

80.0

85.0

5.0

0.60

0.25

0.01

0.06

0.92

0.07

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0065

21.0

27.0

6.0

0.95

6.16

0.46

0.01

7.57

NA

Ox/LS

Including

25.0

27.0

2.0

2.28

17.06

>1.00*

0.01

20.45*

NA

Ox/LS

And

109.0

120.0

11.0

0.41

0.33

0.07

0.04

0.85

0.09

FR

PPT-LUAN-FD0071

0.0

13.0

13.0

2.20

1.22

0.20

0.14

3.76

NA

Ox

Including

0.0

8.0

8.0

3.35

1.44

0.30

0.21

5.70

NA

Ox

And

101.0

113.0

12.0

0.17

0.50

0.08

001

0.75

0.02

FR/LS

Notes:

All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole.

Given the orientation of the holes and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to range from ~80 to 95% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. LS = Low Sulphur. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

NA: Not Applicable as intercept is oxide or a mix of oxide and fresh rock mineralization.

* = Preliminary result; overlimit analyses pending.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM + Au + Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, engagement with local communities, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person", as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "confident", "highly encouraged", "confirm", "correlate", "success", "high-grade", "estimated", "potentially", "emerging positive trend" and other similar words, phrases or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "should", or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's ongoing re-assay and drill programs and the results thereof; the potential for a continued increase in grades relative to historic assays and the possible impact on future mineral resource estimates the potential for the definition of new styles of mineralization and extensions to depth and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, copper and also contain PGMs and Au; final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that re-assayed may continue to outperform historic grades; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID

Company

East (m)

North (m)

RL (m)

Datum

Depth (m)

Azimuth

Dip

PPT-LUAN-FD0029

Vale SA

656751.12

9339445.98

264.83

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

120.80

360.00

-60.00

PPT-LUAN-FD0030

Vale SA

656752.05

9339732.06

286.13

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

120.15

360.00

-60.00

PPT-LUAN-FD0035

Vale SA

657150.83

9339760.87

278.36

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

121.35

360.00

-60.00

PPT-LUAN-FD0053

Vale SA

659337.63

9341372.84

251.75

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

221.65

330.00

-60.00

PPT-LUAN-FD0058

Vale SA

659444.35

9343173.81

269.07

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

156.10

90.00

-60.00

PPT-LUAN-FD0060

Vale SA

659992.74

9342371.79

288.78

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

181.25

90.00

-55.00

PPT-LUAN-FD0065

Vale SA

659497.72

9342974.99

275.80

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

269.75

90.00

-60.00
Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to the ALS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Para?, Brazil. The drill core was delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core was quarter cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas ALS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the respective ALS or SGS global websites (ALS, SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo ALS

Preparation

Method

Method

Method

Method



For All Elements

Pt, Pd, Au

Rh

Ni-Sulphide

Trace Elements

PREP-31B

PGM-ICP27

Rh-MS25

Ni-ICP05

ME-ICP61








Historic Drill Assaying SGS Geosol

Preparation

Method

Method

Method

Method



For All Elements

Pt, Pd, Au

Rh

TOTAL Ni

Trace Elements

Crushed to <200# mesh

FA30A

FA30B

ICP-117

ICP-117








SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.



Contact
For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, info@bravomining.com
